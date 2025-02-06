On Thursday, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year after a historic campaign which breathed life into a franchise. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft set rookie records for completion percentage (69%) and rushing yards (891), and took Washington from 4-13 to 12-5, plus an NFC Championship appearance.

Daniels was chosen for this award over several other talented rookies. He and fellow first-year quarterback Bo Nix became the first rookies in NFL history to win 10 games while recording 4,000 total yards and 30 total touchdowns, while tight end Brock Bowers broke records for the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112), and the most receiving yards by a first-year tight end (1,194).

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.0 YDs 3568 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 7.43 View Profile

Daniels finished his first NFL season ranked No. 6 in completion percentage (69%), tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (25) and No. 4 in QBR (70.5) behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. The LSU product resembled a seasoned veteran more than a first-year player, as he came up clutch in several big moments. Daniels threw a Hail Mary to defeat Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in Week 8, threw a game-winning touchdown vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter in Week 16, threw a game-winning touchdown the next week vs. the Atlanta Falcons in overtime and upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions on the road in back-to-back weeks of the playoffs.

Daniels is also the favorite to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, which will be announced on Thursday evening at the NFL Honors.