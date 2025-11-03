This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Monday, everyone! It's Zach Pereles, and let me tell you, this is one heck of a weekend for my return! One of the greatest World Series games ever. Craziness in football, both professional and collegiate. College basketball getting underway tonight. If you're a sports fan -- and something tells me you are -- this weekend was awesome, and having that leftover Halloween candy by your side makes things even sweeter.

👀 Five things to know Monday

🏆 Do not miss this: Dodgers win classic Fall Classic to repeat as World Series champions

An all-time World Series, fittingly, finished with an all-time Game 7. It was so crazy that Matt Snyder's top seven craziest moments also included five crazy moments that didn't even make the cut! Let's look at some other craziness:

In the top of the ninth, trailing 4-3, Miguel Rojas , the No. 9 hitter, swatted a home run off Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman . Rojas had one home run off a righty all year, and it was a position pitcher!

, the No. 9 hitter, swatted a home run off Toronto closer . Rojas had one home run off a righty all year, and it was a position pitcher! In the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out. In came Yamamoto, one day after pitching six innings in Game 6. Daulton Varsho hit a grounder, and Rojas made a nifty play to nail Isiah Kiner-Falefa at home.

hit a grounder, and Rojas made a nifty play to nail at home. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Pages ran down a deep Ernie Clement drive, collided with Kiké Hernández and held on to the ball. To extras we went ...

drive, collided with and held on to the ball. To extras we went ... Smith crushed Shane Bieber 's hanging breaking ball in the top of the 11th inning for a solo home run.

's hanging breaking ball in the top of the 11th inning for a solo home run. Yoshinobu Yamamoto finished out the game. He earned World Series MVP

For an objective viewer, what more could you want? And while we're at it naming Dodgers heroes, how about some credit to Dave Roberts, the manager who was once known best for his postseason failures. He's now one of just 11 managers ever to win three World Series. Pages was a defensive replacement. Rojas proved to be a hero with his bat and his glove. Roberts squeezed just enough out of a maligned bullpen.

He has helped build a dynasty. Yes, the Dodgers are officially a dynasty, Julian McWilliams writes.

McWilliams: "Dynasties don't come in shiny suits. Oftentimes, they appear in battered form, pushed to the limit. Worn. Bloodied. The Dodgers wore that crown . Proudly. ... Then in the ninth inning, the tides turned. For all the money spent on the big names, like Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell, just as important to a dynasty are players like Miguel Rojas, a veteran glue who helps keep his team grounded. That's the genius of the Dodgers empire. Yeah, they have deep pockets. And they use them to acquire everything necessary to win. The superstars and the superglues."

Here's what's next for the Dodgers and for the Blue Jays, who came so painfully close. Plus ...

🏈 Bills beat Chiefs, several upsets highlight NFL's Week 9 slate

There is not any doubting of the impressiveness of the Bills' win over the Chiefs, but we've seen this movie before. Allen is now 5-1 against Mahomes in the regular season (no other quarterback has beaten him more than twice) but 0-4 against him in the playoffs. So for now, we're impressed with Buffalo, but both of these teams will ultimately be judged by what happens in January.

As for a team just trying to get to playoffs, the Steelers halted a two-game skid with a huge 27-20 win over the Colts thanks to six turnovers. Yes, that's six turnovers, the most Pittsburgh forced in a game since 2010. Daniel Jones threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles. Pittsburgh edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith took over the game, combining for three sacks and two forced fumbles. But perhaps most importantly, a defense that's been gashed recently limited Jonathan Taylor to just 45 yards on 14 carries. Pittsburgh earned an "A" in John Breech's Week 9 grades.

But that wasn't the most stunning upset. Not even close. The Panthers shocked the Packers, 16-13, with the defense forcing a pair of turnovers and Ryan Fitzgerald knocking through a 49-yard field goal as time expired. What a huge win for Carolina, which is now 5-4, but what on Earth happened, Green Bay? The Packers lost to the Browns earlier this year, too. Are they frauds? Tyler Sullivan says no, but this is a bad loss, and Tucker Kraft's likely ACL tear makes it even worse.

And completing the trifecta of NFC North madness -- remember the Bears were in a wild one, too -- J.J. McCarthy returned from an ankle injury and led the Vikings to a 27-24 win over the Lions. McCarthy was among Cody Benjamin's Week 9 winners, and Tyler Sullivan has high praise in Cover 32.

Sullivan: "His stat line wasn't eye-popping as he completed 14 of his 25 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 12 yards and a touchdown, while being sacked five times (nine total quarterback hits). And that's sort of what makes Minnesota's potential so fascinating. ... With a healthy McCarthy reinstalled, the offensive ceiling has risen, which creates a path for Minnesota in the NFC North race."

🏈 More madness among top-10 in college football

The topsy-turvy nature of the weekend's results were not limited to the NFL. Three top-10 college football teams fell this weekend:

NC State beat No. 8 Georgia Tech , 48-36.

beat , 48-36. No. 20 Texas beat No. 9 Vanderbilt , 34-31.

beat , 34-31. SMU beat No. 10 Miami, 26-20.

Let's focus on that middle result. The final score was much, much closer than the game was, as Arch Manning threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns. The Longhorns team that was voted No. 1 in the preseason polls is finally showing up, Chris Hummer writes.

Hummer: "QB1 will draw the national headlines ... and Sarkisian said Manning's growth this season is obvious. ... Texas moved senior center Cole Hutson to left guard, replacing struggling freshman Nick Brooks, and inserted junior Connor Robertson at center. The results were instantaneous: Zero sacks and just one tackle for loss for a Vanderbilt defense that entered the week 26th in pressure rate."

The other results are a disaster for the ACC. Mario Cristobal is bungling yet another talented roster, Shehan Jeyarajah writes, and the conference's hopes for multiple playoff teams are all but gone.

And then there's Clemson. Forget the playoff; the Tigers are in danger of missing a bowl game altogether, something that hasn't happened since 2004. Dabo Swinney was going off on officials and his own team. Then he made a joke about getting fired in front of his own athletic director. Yikes.

Here's more:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 No. 7 Duke vs. No. 16 Baylor (W), noon on ESPN

🏀 No. 3 Florida vs. No. 13 Arizona (M), 7 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏈 Cardinals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

🏀 Villanova vs. No. 8 BYU (M), 9:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV