Through three NFL seasons, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has tantalized with a diverse skill set, but also has seemingly not fulfilled the multi-dimensional potential he showcased during his time in college. Gibson was a hybrid slot receiver and running back at Memphis, but when Washington selected him in the third round in 2020, the team announced him as a running back, and that has largely been how he's been used.

This year, with a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, Gibson is hoping to tap into the other parts of his skill set.

"Hopefully, this year, it comes around to where I get to showcase on multiple occasions what I can do out there," Gibson said in an interview with the team's official website. "First, I love being out there. I have fun out there, and once I get the ball in open space, I'm really that guy. At running back, I'm not going to say it's not (possible), because I've seen a lot of guys do it, but those opportunities are not there. Once you catch the ball in that open field, you got so much more space."

Gibson noted that the Commanders have talked about using him this way in each offseason, but haven't followed through on the promise. "I haven't shown my position," he said. "Every year we talk about it, but it hasn't happened."

In three NFL seasons, Gibson has lined up in the slot just 56 times and out wide on 88 occasions, according to Tru Media. That's a total of 144 "wide receiver" snaps in 45 games, or about 3.2 per game. He's been in the backfield for 1,288 snaps, good for an 89% backfield snap rate.

Contrast that usage with Gibson's two seasons playing at Memphis, and the difference is stark: He played 516 snaps in the slot, 129 out wide, and just 74 in the backfield. He finished his college career with 33 carries for 369 yards and four touchdowns, along with 44 receptions for 834 yards and 10 scores. That's a 57-43% touch split in favor of receiving, compared with his 79-21% touch split in favor of rushing in the NFL. So, yeah, he probably hasn't shown his real position yet.

It's worth noting, however, that this is not uncommon for the running back position. Teams claim they want to use backs as receivers quite often, but almost never actually do it. Gibson, though, actually was a receiver in college. If any team should be willing to deploy a back in this fashion, it's probably Washington. It's up to Bieniemy and head coach Ron Rivera to make it happen.