The Washington Commanders are bringing back 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels' mentor by re-signing 2015 second overall pick quarterback Marcus Mariota to return as their backup.

Mariota, who will turn 32 years old on Oct. 30, finished Washington's 40-7 Week 7 win against the Tennessee Titans by throwing for 205 yards passing and two touchdowns while completing 18 of his 23 passes. However, his biggest on-field contribution for the Commanders came in their Week 18 regular-season finale needing a win to earn the No. 6 seed and avoid going to play the Eagles in Philadelphia in the wild-card round.

Mariota subbed in for Daniels at halftime with Washington trailing 6-3. He then balled out: Mariota completed 15 of his 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 56 yards and a score on five carries. His final throw, a goal line-fade touchdown toss to No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin from 5 yards out with three seconds left, changed the trajectory of the Commanders' 2024 season by giving them a 23-19 win that day.

Washington went on the beat the third-seeded Buccaneers in Tampa Bay and the top-seeded Lions in Detroit before falling against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The 2025 season will be the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner's 11th NFL season. Mariota has totaled 93 games played, 74 of which have been starts. He's passed for 16,184 yards and 97 touchdowns with 55 interceptions for a career passer rating of 90.1 He has also added 2,156 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.