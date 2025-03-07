The Washington Commanders made sure linebacker Bobby Wagner didn't leave the DMV area, re-signing the All-Pro linebacker and future Pro Football Hall of Famer to a one-year contract, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Wagner will make $9.5 million on this deal, including $8 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

Wagner was still great in his first year with Washington. A second-team All-Pro last season, Wagner finished with 132 tackles, 2.0 sacks and four passes defensed in 17 games. Wagner has been an All-Pro for 11 straight years and still plays at a high level in his mid 30s, making it an easy choice for the Commanders to bring him back. He had 25 tackles and 0.5 sacks in three playoff games.

Wagner, a team captain, was instrumental in the Commanders' defensive turnaround, as the unit improved from 32nd in points and yards allowed per possession in 2023 to 23rd in points allowed per possession and 21st in yards allowed per possession last season. Wagner was one of the leaders on a team that improved from four wins to 12 and made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season.

The Commanders have been aggressive this offseason, already trading for Deebo Samuel. Now they have Wagner back on the defensive side of the ball. Washington had more than $64 million in available salary cap space prior to signing Wagner, and should be aggressive in the coming weeks to strengthen a team that had the third biggest win improvement from season-to-season in NFL history (+10, including playoffs).