Heading into Sunday's game against the Titans, the Washington Commanders have activated rookie running back Brian Robinson, who will have concluded a remarkable recovery from bullet wounds suffered in an attempted carjacking in late August.

Robinson came off the non-football injury list Wednesday, and the Commanders had 21 days to bring him to the active roster. He had a great week of practice and the Commanders feel comfortable playing in a backup role this week.

Robinson was well on his way to earning RB1 status in the preseason when he was shot twice in the leg. The bullets did not cause any structural damage, helping Robinson return so quickly. And his return will be warmly welcomed by the Commanders.

One source with the 1-3 Commanders chalked up much of their offensive woes to two elements: injuries along the offensive line and the need to run the football more. The Commanders are on their third center and their two guards missed most of training camp. Washington has relied on Antonio Gibson to tote the rock, and he's had 53 rushes for 173 yards.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has played uninspiring football, but no change is imminent at the quarterback position. Again, the thought there is his play has suffered due to the injuries suffered along the line in front of him. Wentz has taken a league-high 17 sacks so far this season, and his quarterback rating is more than 11 points lower than it was last season with the Colts.