Sam Howell is entering his second year with the Washington Commanders, and we got our first look at the 2023 version of the quarterback Friday night, when he started against the Cleveland Browns. After a weather delay, Howell and Co. took the field and had a strong start.

The 22-year-old finished with nine completions on 12 attempts (a completion percentage of 75%), with 77 yards, one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 119.1.

Howell connected with Jahan Dotson, another second-year player with loads of potential, for a touchdown in the second quarter. The 26-yard play put the Commanders on the board.

After the touchdown, Howell's time in the game was over and Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback.

Howell is looking like he will be the team's starter and earned the start over Brissett on Friday. With Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke no longer on the team, Howell's position as the starter seemed inevitable.

In his one regular season appearance and start, Howell went 11-for-19 with 169 yards passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, 35 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys.