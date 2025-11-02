It will be a quick turnaround for the Washington Commanders (3-5) as they host the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on 'Sunday Night Football' in NFL Week 9. The Commanders are coming off a brutal 28-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, but will get quarterback Jayden Daniels back on the field for Week 9 as he's been removed from the injury report. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will be fresh coming out of a Week 8 bye, last facing the Houston Texans in a 27-19 victory. Terry McLaurin (quad) has been ruled out for Washington.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 3-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Commanders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Commanders vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Commanders on 'Sunday Night Football':

Commanders vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Commanders vs. Seahawks over/under 48.5 points Commanders vs. Seahawks money line Seattle +161, Washington +135 Commanders vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Traveling to the East Coast should be no problem for the Seahawks since they will be fresh off of their bye week. Sam Darnold is averaging an impressive 9.4 yards per pass with a 75.2 completion percentage and 7-1 TD-INT ratio against NFC teams this season. Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba shouldn't have much trouble marching the ball downfield against a Commanders defense that is allowing 372.8 total yards per game. Seattle's own defense is only allowing 75.7 rushing yards per game, which will make for an intriguing matchup against Jacory Croskey-Merritt. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Commanders can cover

The Commanders are 2-1-0 ATS and straight up at home this season, which can take away some of the sting of playing on a short week. Having Daniels back in the mix can help since the Seahawks passing defense is allowing 230.1 yards per game despite holding five opponents this season to under 20 points. Deebo Samuel will face a familiar foe in Seattle from his days playing the San Francisco 49ers, and he has 47 catches for 766 yards and seven touchdowns in eight career games against them. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Commanders vs. Seahawks picks

For 'Sunday Night Football' in NFL Week 9, the model is leaning Under the total, projecting 47 total points, and also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Commanders, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 45-28 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.