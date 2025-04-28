Almost 30 years after leaving Washington, D.C., to play in Landover, Maryland, the Commanders are prepared to return to their roots. This week the team struck a deal with the District of Columbia to construct an all-new stadium complex, as the Commanders confirmed Monday, and could open the venue as soon as 2030.

Rumors have swirled regarding the Commanders' stadium plans for years, as the club is only contracted to use the Northwest Stadium branding at its current Landover venue until 2027. Team owner Josh Harris, who acquired the franchise from Dan Snyder in 2023, had also been vocal about an interest in relocating the team back to D.C., where it famously played at RFK Stadium from 1961-1996.

The Commanders' new deal is set to do just that, as ESPN first reported, with Washington now cleared to plan construction of a new stadium, as well as a 180-acre surrounding campus, at the site of RFK Stadium. Multiple outlets have indicated the new facilities could cost in excess of $3 billion.

The team is able to play at Northwest Stadium, despite the sponsoring deal only running until 2027, until the new complex is ready to host game days, since the Commanders own the facilities and the land on which it rests. The current stadium, which was known as FedExField for much of its lifespan, was widely viewed as one of the NFL's most dated facilities under the ownership of Snyder, who was reportedly hesitant to move the team back to D.C.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a strong role in facilitating the Commanders' move, per multiple reports, as well as a presence at Monday's news conference announcing the team's stadium deal. Prior to securing an agreement to build on the RFK site, the Commanders also explored stadium deals in Virginia.