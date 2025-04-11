Josh Johnson has had quite a journey in the NFL, one which will continue with an organization he's already been a part of. The veteran quarterback is signing with the Washington Commanders, the team announced Friday. This will be Johnson's second stint with Washington in what will be his 18th season of professional football.

Johnson spent the 2018 season with Washington, playing four games and starting three. He completed 52 of 91 passes (57.1%) for 590 yards with three touchdowns to four interceptions and a 69.4 passer rating. Washington went 1-2 in his starts.

A fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson has played for 14 NFL teams, including three different stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens (where Johnson spent the last two seasons). He has also played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the defunct United Football League and was on the initial roster of the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. In total, Johnson has played in four different leagues during his career (NFL, UFL, AAF, XFL).

Here's a list of all the teams Johnson has played on in his lengthy career. This marks the most teams any player has ever played for in NFL history.

Josh Johnson teams (18-year pro career)



Since Johnson has played for 14 teams (the most in NFL history), he significantly outpaces everybody else in that department.

Most teams played for in NFL career

Player Position Teams Josh Johnson Quarterback 14 Shayne Graham Kicker 10 Tillie Voss End/Tackle 10 Ryan Fitzpatrick Quarterback 9 Andre Roberts Wide receiver 9 Jason Babin Defensive end 9 Jim Kendrick Back/End 9

Johnson has completed 58% of his passes for 2,297 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions (70.7 rating) in his 17 seasons. He has never thrown more than 125 attempts in a season, but has provided valuable quarterback depth for a number of teams over the years.

Commanders add Wes Welker to coaching staff: Ex-NFL star, WR coach to serve as personnel analyst, per reports Jordan Dajani

Johnson, who turns 39 years old in May, will compete with Sam Hartman for a spot on the Commanders roster.