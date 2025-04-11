Getty Images

Josh Johnson has had quite a journey in the NFL, one which will continue with an organization he's already been a part of. The veteran quarterback is signing with the Washington Commanders, the team announced Friday. This will be Johnson's second stint with Washington in what will be his 18th season of professional football. 

Johnson spent the 2018 season with Washington, playing four games and starting three. He completed 52 of 91 passes (57.1%) for 590 yards with three touchdowns to four interceptions and a 69.4 passer rating. Washington went 1-2 in his starts. 

Josh Johnson
A fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson has played for 14 NFL teams, including three different stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens (where Johnson spent the last two seasons). He has also played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the defunct United Football League and was on the initial roster of the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. In total, Johnson has played in four different leagues during his career (NFL, UFL, AAF, XFL). 

Here's a list of all the teams Johnson has played on in his lengthy career. This marks the most teams any player has ever played for in NFL history. 

Josh Johnson teams (18-year pro career)

TeamsLeagueYear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL

2008-2011

San Francisco 49ers

NFL

2012

Sacramento Mountain Lions

UFL

2012

Cleveland Browns

NFL

2012

Cincinnati Bengals

NFL

2013

San Francisco 49ers

NFL

2014

Cincinnati Bengals

NFL

2015

New York Jets

NFL

2015

Indianapolis Colts

NFL

2015

Buffalo Bills

NFL

2015

Baltimore Ravens

NFL

2016

New York Giants

NFL

2016-2017

Houston Texans

NFL

2017

Oakland Raiders

NFL

2018

San Diego FleetAAF2018 (drafted, never played)
WashingtonNFL2018
Detroit LionsNFL2019
Los Angeles WildcatsXFL2020
New York JetsNFL2021
Denver BroncosNFL2022
San Francisco 49ersNFL2022
Baltimore Ravens NFL2023-2024
Washington CommandersNFL2025


Since Johnson has played for 14 teams (the most in NFL history), he significantly outpaces everybody else in that department.

Most teams played for in NFL career 

Player PositionTeams

Josh Johnson

Quarterback

14

Shayne Graham

Kicker

10

Tillie Voss

End/Tackle

10

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Quarterback

9

Andre RobertsWide receiver9
Jason BabinDefensive end9
Jim KendrickBack/End9

Johnson has completed 58% of his passes for 2,297 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions (70.7 rating) in his 17 seasons. He has never thrown more than 125 attempts in a season, but has provided valuable quarterback depth for a number of teams over the years. 

Johnson, who turns 39 years old in May, will compete with Sam Hartman for a spot on the Commanders roster. 