The Washington Commanders have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and will likely use that selection to bring in what they hope will be a franchise quarterback. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears when the draft kicks off April 25 in Detroit.

CBS Sports mock drafts have either North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels going at No. 2 and while neither are a sure bet, as no quarterback is, both are loaded with potential.

Whether it is Maye or Daniels, the Commanders pick will likely be their starter this season. They already have Marcus Mariota as a member of their quarterback room and on Monday, they added a second veteran to the group.

Washington signed Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal, marking the quarterback's sixth team in seven years. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and was waived before that season began. He then played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and most recently the Cleveland Browns. He has started 12 games across those five teams, including one start last season.

The 30-year-old has 2,394 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters said he wants four quarterbacks during camp ahead of the 2024 season, per the Washington Post.

Driskel will likely compete with 2020 fifth-round pick Jake Fromm for QB3. Fromm joined the Commanders in 2022 and was waived by the team before re-signing to the practice squad in August 2023. He signed to the active roster in December, after Jacoby Brissett went down with an injury.

Fromm has played in three games, all with the New York Giants, with two starts. He has an 0-2 record with 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

While Driskel has more experience, how they look in camp will be a major factor in determining how the depth chart will look.