Terry McLaurin did not report to Washington Commanders training camp on Tuesday as his contract dispute with the team continues, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. The disgruntled wide receiver is entering the final season of a three-year, $71 million extension and is subject to $50,000 per day in fines for every session missed.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters said Tuesday the team is doing what it can to take care of McLaurin.

"Yeah, I mean, first, I think without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much," Peters said. "And we knew that coming in and we knew that even more after spending a year with him. In terms of where we're at, we've had conversations recently and we'll look to have more conversations. We're going to do everything we can in order to get a deal done."

McLaurin broke his silence last week on where negotiations stand with the Commanders. He is set to make $15.5 million this season, which puts McLaurin as the league's 17th-highest paid receiver, according to Spotrac.

"I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie," McLaurin said. "Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here. So this has been somewhere where I've always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing.

"Obviously I understand everything is a business, but at the same time I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately that hasn't transpired the way I want it to, so I'm just trying to take things day by day."

McLaurin registered 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns last season, pacing Washington's offense into an appearance in the NFC Championship alongside star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Nearly half of Washington's receiving touchdowns last season -- 44.8% -- came from McLaurin, which was the third-highest percentage of any player for a team in 2024, behind Brian Thomas Jr. (52.6%) and Malik Nabers (46.7%).

McLaurin is likely not going to fetch Ja'Marr Chase money at more than $40 million annual average. However, according to Spotrac's market value estimator, McLaurin could have an opportunity to sign a three-year, $93.1 million extension that carries an AAV of $31.1 million.