Eagles coach Nick Sirianni got showy about his team's unmatched ability to execute the quarterback push play after a big win over the Dolphins in Week 7. A week later, he might tone down the boasting, with the Commanders forcing a goal-line Eagles fumble to preserve a third-quarter lead over their division rivals in Week 8.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to lose the ball on his exchange with center Jason Kelce before teammates even began pushing him forward. But it marked the second red-zone turnover by Philadelphia on the day, keeping Washington in front 17-10.

The giveaway is especially notable not only because of the Eagles' increased trouble with turnovers in 2023, but because they've been nearly unstoppable when running their version of the QB sneak, sometimes deemed the "tush push" or "Brotherly Shove."

"You've seen it across the league that people can't do it like we can do it," Sirianni told reporters after last Sunday's win. "They can't do it like we can do it. ... Like, if everyone could do it, everybody would."