Washington Commanders star wideout Terry McLaurin has been fighting for a contract extension this offseason with one year remaining on his current deal, but as we near training camp, no progress has been made.

Washington's No. 1 wide receiver revealed to reporters Tuesday that the Commanders have not spoken to his camp in over a month, and if things don't change in the very near future, it's hard to imagine he will step on the field with training camp beginning next week.

"I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie," McLaurin said. "Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here. So this has been somewhere where I've always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing. Obviously I understand everything is a business, but at the same time I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately that hasn't transpired the way I want it to, so I'm just trying to take things day by day."

McLaurin has been a leader for the Commanders on and off the field ever since he was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. This past season, he caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns as Washington made the NFC Championship game with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. A total of 44.8% of Washington's receiving touchdowns came from McLaurin last season, which was the third-highest percentage of any player for a team in 2024. McLaurin is also one of just six players all-time to record 900 receiving yards in his first six NFL seasons, and already ranks sixth in franchise history in receiving yards (6,379).

Commanders to retire Art Monk's number as team continues to honor their 'Super Bowl era' Bryan DeArdo

According to Spotrac's market value tool, McLaurin could sign a three-year, $93,175,527 deal that carries an AAV of $31.1 million. That would have made him the No. 6 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. However, this projection came before New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension on Monday, which boasts an AAV of $32.5 million. While Wilson is four years younger than McLaurin, it's fair to assume his price tag just went up.