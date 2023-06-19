WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Terry McLaurin has the most receptions and receiving yards of any player in Washington franchise history through their first four seasons in the NFL. The Commanders' star wide receiver has created plenty of memorable moments on the field during his time in the league, and he's making sure to provide special memories for some of his biggest fans.

On Saturday, roughly 150 children from Washington, D.C. attended McLaurin's inaugural football camp, completely free of charge.

"Honestly, it was something I always dreamed of, if I made it to the NFL, to have my own camp," McLaurin said Saturday. "And honestly, for me, I never wanted it to be about myself or the attention, like I'm doing this thing for these kids. Because they're really doing something for me. To be able to be here and somebody they possibly look up to, someone they ask questions and be themselves around, that's why I'm here."

That attitude was on display throughout a hot day in the nation's capital. McLaurin first gathered the campers at midfield as shrieks of "Terry!" filled the air, and he later participated in each drill, rotating between stations focused on passing, catching, ball carrying, footwork, speed and other fundamentals. The 27-year-old Pro Bowler said the two major focal points were having fun and perseverance -- two things he not only still reminds himself to remember, but two things he hopes the campers can apply to their daily lives.

"To have a platform where I can give back to this community where I play, where I call home, where I've been embraced since I got drafted here, it's a really special place filled with a lot of special people around here," McLaurin said. "To be able to come down here in their neighborhood and just give them a different kind of Saturday to hang out with them is something I've been looking forward to for a very long time. All the volunteers that have come out, all the people with the Commanders, my team, it's just been a really special day, and I'm having a lot of fun out here with these kids."

After plenty of laughs, smiles and high-fives, McLaurin concluded camp by meeting and taking pictures with each camper, who also received pizza and a signed game photo. For the camp participants, it was an unforgettable conclusion to a memorable day. For McLaurin, in his offseason stretch between mandatory minicamp and training camp, it was a day to give back and to gain perspective.

"To come out here and kind of have a day where you're just having fun with kids, who, they just care that I'm Terry McLaurin, they don't care if you win, lose, whatever, they're just happy to be out here with me," McLaurin said. "I'm the one that's really fortunate to be out here with them."