Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was carted off with his left leg in an air cast late in the first quarter of Washington's Week 6 "Monday Night Football" game at the 49ers. It's officially a knee injury, and he is out for the rest of the game.

McLaurin went down while running a route, clutching at his knee, and was unable to get to the sideline under his own power.

McLaurin, 31, has been a staple for Washington since being drafted in the third round in 2019. He had missed one game (Week 4) due to a hamstring injury but still leads the Commanders with 230 receiving yards this season, including a 27-yard catch early in Monday's contest.

McLaurin's injury is just the latest for a snake-bitten Commanders team that lost Jayden Daniels (elbow) for a couple of games earlier this year and has not had Laremy Tunsil all season after he tore his triceps in training camp. Marcus Mariota, Stefon Diggs, Sam Cosmi and Chig Okonkwo have also missed time, and starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt landed on IR this week as well.

Washington (1-3-1) trailed 14-3 at the time of McLaurin's departure. Diggs, Okonkwo and rookie Antonio Williams figure to be more involved going forward.