The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship, dropping a chance to advance to Super Bowl LVIII as the conference's No. 1 seed. But that won't stop the Washington Commanders from considering Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job, with the team set to interview Macdonald on Monday, as ESPN reported.

Macdonald, 36, is scheduled to meet with new Commanders owner Josh Harris, as well as new general manager Adam Peters and other front office executives, per ESPN. The coordinator has reportedly also drawn interest from the Seattle Seahawks, who could also schedule an interview, while Washington has also been linked to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Macdonald's Ravens defense limited Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to 17 points in Sunday's AFC title game, but Lamar Jackson and Co. struggled to move the ball on their end, leading to a seven-point defeat. Baltimore finished the 2023 regular season ranked No. 1 in scoring defense, surrendering just 16.5 points per game, and also held the Houston Texans to 10 points in the playoffs.

Macdonald is in his second season guiding the Ravens "D" after also serving as the University of Michigan's DC under new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2021. Prior to that, he had a previous stint with the Ravens from 2014-2020, working his way from defensive assistant to defensive backs and linebackers coach.