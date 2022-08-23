It's fitting that the Dallas Cowboys, the team George Allen loathed during his successful run as Washington's coach, will be the opposing team when Allen's quarterback, Sonny Jurgensen, will have his No. 9 jersey number retired in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

One of the best quarterbacks during the 1960s, Jurgensen won five passing titles and led the league in passing on two occasions. He led Washington to a surprising 7-5-2 record in 1969, which was Vince Lombardi's final season on the sideline.

Late in his career, as Billy Kilmer's backup, Jurgensen went 4-0 as a starter in 1972 while helping Washington clinch the franchise's first NFC title. Jurgensen is second in franchise history in passing yards and is currently 21st in league history in touchdown passes.

A 1983 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Jurgensen is a member of the Commanders' Ring of Fame. Jurgensen's post-playing career included a long, successful broadcasting career. He was on the call when Washington was victorious in Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI.

"No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the number 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny's incredible accomplishments on and off the field," said Washington co-owner Tanya Snyder. "Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise.

"People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories. He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players. We look forward to honoring his legacy with his friends and family later this season. He will forever be a part of the Burgundy & Gold."