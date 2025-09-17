Who says you can't go home? The Commanders are set to sign edge rusher Preston Smith one decade after drafting him in the second round, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The move comes less than a week after the team lost Deatrich Wise Jr. to a season-ending quad injury suffered in Week 2 against the Packers.

Smith, 32, was the 38th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. After four years and 24.5 sacks in Washington, he signed with the Packers in 2019. He produced 44 sacks over five and a half seasons for Green Bay, including a career-high 12 sacks in 2019. He spent the latter portion of the 2024 season with the Steelers, where he produced two sacks in eight games.

Smith was one of several players who worked out for Washington on Tuesday, and he impressed enough to warrant a roster spot. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) on the IR.

The Commanders were in need of reinforcements along the defensive line after Wise's injury, which occurred when he was trying to block an extra point. Smith joins an experienced defensive end/EDGE group that includes Dorance Armstrong, Von Miller, Jacob Martin, Jalyn Holmes and secontd-year pro Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

Thursday night's loss to the Packers was a costly one. In addition to the injuries to Wise and Jones, Washington saw quarterback Jayden Daneils sustain a knee sprain that leaves his status for Week 3 against the Raiders in doubt. Furthermore, running back Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, and wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end John Bates suffered injuries as well.