The NFL's legal tampering period kicked off Monday, but we also saw a blockbuster trade between two playoff teams, as the Houston Texans are trading star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The Texans are giving up Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, 2025 seventh-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick, according to The Washington Post.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Tunsil has been with the Texans since 2019. The 30-year-old has two more years and $42.6 million remaining on his current contract, according to Spotrac, and he is currently the No. 3 highest-paid left tackle in the NFL in terms of AAV ($25 million). However, Spotrac points out that Tunsil has $10 million guaranteed in 2025 and zero guarantees in 2026. This "Tunsil transaction" may not be finished. More money for him or an extension could be on the way.

The Texans offensive line struggled in 2024, allowing 52 sacks of C.J. Stroud. It led to the firing of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and offensive line coach Chris Strausser. While Tunsil racked up 19 penalties last season, which led all tackles, PFF says his 88.6 pass-blocking grade ranked fifth among offensive tackles.

Rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman started the majority of last season at left tackle for the Commanders. Now, he could potentially be changing positions -- especially since Sam Cosmi tore his ACL in the playoffs. Upgrading the offensive line was important for the Commanders this offseason, and they swung for the fences by trading a package of picks for one of the best left tackles in the game.

Washington surprised the NFL world by making the NFC Championship Game this past season thanks to the play of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Commanders general manager Adam Peters knows his team's Super Bowl window is now open, which is why he has been aggressive recently in trading draft capital for talent.

At last year's trade deadline, he acquired former New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Just a few weeks ago, Washington sent the San Francisco 49ers a fifth-round pick for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. And now, one of the game's most recognizable left tackles is on his way to D.C.