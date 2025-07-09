The Washington NFL franchise has undergone two separate yet polarizing rebrands over the last six years. The Redskins moniker was ditched in 2020 for "Washington Football Team," and then "Football Team" replaced in 2022 with Commanders.

The two changes in name also came with new uniforms, and while both sets attempted to pay tribute to the classic burgundy and gold that won three Super Bowls from 1983-92, they still felt very different. On Wednesday, which was the franchise's 93rd birthday, the Commanders unveiled new alternate uniforms that look identical to the ones worn before the big change in 2020.

Washington is calling these the "Super Bowl era" uniforms and helmet, which pay homage to its most successful period in the 1980s and 1990s. These uniforms will be worn in Week 9 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Week 13 vs. the Denver Broncos and Week 17 vs. the rival Dallas Cowboys.

"We are excited to celebrate Washington's rich history with these iconic, Super Bowl Era uniforms this season," Commanders team president Mark Clouse said in a press release. "Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they've placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and pay homage to those that made the Burgundy & Gold what it is today."

This is likely the first uniform-related or name-related decision that the majority of Washington's fan base would approve of, and it comes on the heels of its most successful season since the Super Bowl XXVI victory back in 1992.

The Commanders became the second team to go from 13 losses to 13 wins (including playoffs), and won its first playoff game since 2005. The NFC Championship run was sparked by NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, who scored the most total touchdowns (37) and accounted for the most total yards (5,416) by a rookie all time.

The future is bright in Washington, but it doesn't want to forget the past.

"These uniforms honor the most successful era of our franchise -- one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase," Clouse said. "We look forward to bringing that nostalgic feeling back to fans, while incorporating a modern feel for our next generation of fans."