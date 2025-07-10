As they unveiled their new "Super Bowl Era" uniforms, the Washington Commanders perfectly summarized the logic behind the universally popular move to honor the franchise's championship history.

"History doesn't fade … it fuels the future," the team wrote on X in a post that was accompanied by a video that included some of the franchise's greatest moments during their Super Bowl era.

That post served as motivation to come up with a ranking of the franchise's top-five moments in the Super Bowl era. Given all of their success during that period, getting the list down to five moments was no easy feat.

From 1982-91, Washington won three Super Bowls, four NFC titles, five division titles, made the playoffs eight times (but didn't make it twice despite posting 10-6 records) and had 10 winning seasons. Washington's success during this period is more impressive when you consider the era in which it happened. Washington had that much success despite having to compete with other NFC heavyweights, specifically the 49ers, Giants and Bears, who won a combined seven Super Bowls over that time.

Here's a look at Washington's top-five moments during that era.

5. 1983 NFC Championship: Washington 24, 49ers 21

Known as "The Forgotten Classic," this game featured the decade's top two teams with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. The 49ers had won their first Super Bowl two years prior, while Washington was trying to make it back to the big game after defeating Miami in the previous year's Super Bowl (more on that a little later).

This game was a laugher for the first 45 minutes, as Washington led 21-0 entering the game's final stanza. But the 49ers stormed back in the fourth quarter, scoring three unanswered touchdowns on passes from Joe Montana.

However, several controversial calls against the 49ers defense on Washington's final possession set up Mark Moseley's 25-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winner. 49ers safety and future Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott said decades later that that game was the "toughest loss I've ever had."

Per usual, Washington received a stellar performance from running back John Riggins, who ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. Washington won despite Moseley missing four field goals before making his game-winner.

4. 1982 NFC Championship: Washington 31, Cowboys 17

If this matchup came in the Super Bowl, it would have topped the list without question. That's how significant this game was, as Washington defeated its arch rival to advance to its first Super Bowl in a decade.

The NFL created a "Super Bowl Tournament" for the 1982 playoffs to help make up for the strike-shortened, nine-game regular season. After going 8-1, Washington steamrolled Detroit and Minnesota in the first two rounds by a combined score of 52-14.

While it clearly wasn't as good as Washington, Dallas punched above its weight class for most of the game. Despite trailing by 11 points multiple times, the Cowboys stayed around and cut the deficit to four points entering the fourth quarter after Gary Hogeboom (who was in after Cowboys starting quarterback Danny White was knocked out of the game) hit Butch Johnson for a 23-yard score.

Washington's unrelenting running game, however, set up a field goal that increased the lead to 24-17. Washington's defense then put the game out of reach after Darryl Grant caught Hogeboom's tipped pass and pranced into the end zone for a pick-six.

With victory in hand, Washington fans celebrated as its offense enforced its will on Dallas' defense during the game's final moments. With Russ Grimm dominating his one-on-one matchup with Cowboys defensive tackle Randy White, Riggins rumbled for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

3. Super Bowl XXVI: Washington 37, Bills 24

Washington's third Super Bowl win capped off what might have been the best season in franchise history. Washington rolled to a 14-2 regular season record before beating their three playoff opponents by a combined score of 102-41.

Joe Gibbs' team boasted the league's top-ranked scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense during the regular season. The offense was led by quarterback Mark Rypien, who won Super Bowl MVP honors after he shred Buffalo's talented defense to the tune of 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington's defense suffocated quarterback Jim Kelly, league MVP Thurman Thomas and the rest of the Bills' high-octane offense. Kelly threw four picks, while Thomas ran for a scant 13 yards as Washington built a commanding 37-10 cushion before coasting to a 13-point win.

One of the game's signature plays was Rypien's 30-yard touchdown pass to Gary Clark after the Bills had started to climb back into the game during the third quarter.

2. Super Bowl XXII: Washington 42, Broncos 10

One of the most unique Super Bowl journeys ever included a record-setting Super Bowl. After trailing 10-0 after the opening quarter, Washington erupted for a Super Bowl record 35 points in the second quarter. Four of those scores were touchdown passes by quarterback Doug Williams, who won MVP honors after becoming the first Black starting quarterback to win the big game.

Williams threw for a then-Super Bowl records 340 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie running back Timmy Smith ran for a Super Bowl record 204 yards in what was his first career start. Smith, who rushed for just 126 yards during the regular season, didn't know until just before kickoff that he would be in the starting lineup.

Defensively, Washington overwhelmed Broncos quarterback John Elway. The league's MVP that season, Elway threw three picks, was sacked five times and was held to 257 yards on 14 of 38 passing.

Washington won the Super Bowl despite a quarterback change during the playoffs. Washington also had to overcome an in-season players' strike that led to several games being predominately played with replacement players. Washington's replacement players posted a 3-0 record that included a win over a Cowboys team who had some star players suit up like future Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Randy White.

1. Super Bowl XVII: Washington 27, Dolphins 17

Washington's first Super Bowl win takes the cake as the top moment during the team's Super Bowl era. Adding to the sweetness of this win was the fact that it came against the coach (Don Shula) and team that had defeated Washington in its first Super Bowl appearance a decade earlier.

While its offense was limited, Miami managed to take a 17-10 halftime lead on a 76-yard touchdown pass (the longest in Super Bowl history at the time) and Fulton Walker's 98-yard kickoff return that was the first kick return for a score in Super Bowl history.

Miami held the lead for the entire third quarter and had a chance to put the game away late in the period. But quarterback Joe Theismann made a game-saving play when he prevented Dolphins defender Kim Bokamper from making a pick-six. Thiemsann -- whose pass was initially deflected into the air -- knocked out the ball out of Bokamper's hands just yards away from Washington's end zone.

As great as Thiemann's play was, it was upstaged by Riggins' 42-yard game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play that has gone down in Super Bowl lore. On the play, Riggins got through the left side of the line before stiff-arming Miami defensive back Don McNeal and racing to pay dirt.

While his record of 166 rushing yards was broken one year later, Riggins' 38 carries that day remains a single-game Super Bowl record. But while Riggins' and the Hogs (the nickname given to Washington's offensive line) stole the headlines, Washington's defense also had a performance that was just as legendary. The unit did not allow Miami to complete a single pass during the entire second half. In fact, the only "completion" the Dolphins had during that span was safety Mark Murphy's interception.