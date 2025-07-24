The Washington Commanders needed to upgrade their pass rush unit this offseason, but what Washington added in that area through free agency and the draft was underwhelming. Until last week.

The Commanders made a splashy addition in eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller, who spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. While Miller may no longer be an every-down player at 36 years old, he says he can still get after the quarterback.

"Let me rush, that's what I do," Miller told reporters Thursday, via ESPN. "I can still roll out of bed at 36 years old with my shoes on and rush the passer. I can do that right when I wake up fresh out of sleep. I love rushing the passer."

Miller recorded six sacks in 13 games with the Bills last year, and played fewer than 48% of defensive snaps in each contest. In 36 appearances for Buffalo over the last three years, Miller recorded 14 sacks. No NFL player has recorded more sacks than Miller ever since he entered the league in 2011 with 129.5 QB takedowns, and he of course registered one of the greatest defensive performances in Super Bowl 50, recording 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six combined tackles, which earned him Super Bowl MVP honors. Miller is the last defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP.

The Commanders have Super Bowl-level expectations following their incredible 2024 campaign, which ended in the NFC Championship game. It was a magical season spearheaded by Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Miller called Daniels one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and a reason why he decided to join forces with Dan Quinn to chase a Lombardi Trophy.

"You just can't leave Josh Allen for anywhere," Miller said. "You can't go from the AFC championship and go anywhere. ... This team is all about winning. I'm all about winning. That's why I'm here is to win."