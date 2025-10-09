When the Commanders and the Bears met last year, they produced one of the most memorable highlights of the season -- from Washington's view, anyway -- when Jayden Daniels completed a game-winning Hail Mary pass to Noah Brown. Monday, they meet again for the second battle between the No. 1 (Caleb Williams) and No. 2 (Daniels) picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington returns home after its best win of the year, a 27-10 victory over the Chargers in which Daniels and Co. scored the final 27 points of the game. Washington, which had forced just one turnover all season entering the game, forced two in Los Angeles, and seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 150 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

The Bears (2-2) enter well-rested after a Week 5 bye. Chicago started 0-2 but won two straight before the bye, dominating the Cowboys and then beating the Raiders on a blocked field goal. Williams has shown promising signs in his second season, as has top wide receiver Rome Odunze. The biggest difference between this year's team and last year's is coach Ben Johnson, who has revitalized the offense.

Commanders vs. Bears: Need to know

Williams looks to bounce back. Even though the Bears got the win in Week 4, they'll certainly be looking for a better performance from Williams, who had season lows in completion percentage (59.5%) and yards per attempt (5.7) and threw his second interception of the season. That came just a week after one of his best outings as a pro -- 298 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions -- so he has shown he can be effective as he and Johnson continue to build together.

Even though the Bears got the win in Week 4, they'll certainly be looking for a better performance from Williams, who had season lows in completion percentage (59.5%) and yards per attempt (5.7) and threw his second interception of the season. That came just a week after one of his best outings as a pro -- 298 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions -- so he has shown he can be effective as he and Johnson continue to build together. Commanders hope to pound the rock. Washington leads the NFL in yards per carry (5.9) and rushing success rate (55%), and if things are going well on the ground, they won't go away from it: Their 46% rush rate is eighth-highest in the NFL. Daniels presents a difficult challenge as a runner, but the Commanders have also gotten contributions from three different running backs, as well as Deebo Samuel, in that department. The Bears are dead last in defending the run this year at 6.1 yards per carry allowed.

Washington leads the NFL in yards per carry (5.9) and rushing success rate (55%), and if things are going well on the ground, they won't go away from it: Their 46% rush rate is eighth-highest in the NFL. Daniels presents a difficult challenge as a runner, but the Commanders have also gotten contributions from three different running backs, as well as Deebo Samuel, in that department. The Bears are dead last in defending the run this year at 6.1 yards per carry allowed. Can Commanders limit big plays? Washington is allowing a league-high 12.7 yards per completion. The pass coverage unit has been up-and-down at best and vulnerable to the deep ball, where Williams has shown growth. The Commanders were improved in that area against the Chargers, though.

Commanders vs. Bears prediction, pick

There are two big advantages in this game, one benefiting each offense. Washington's rushing game has a clear upper hand against Chicago's defense, while Chicago's passing game could fare well against Washington's defense. This has the chance to become a high-scoring affair, and I have a bit more trust in Daniels than I do in Williams. Pick: Over 49.5