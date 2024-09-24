Commanders vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Jayden Daniels' coming-out party leads to upset, sends Cincy to 0-3

Daniels was nothing short of brilliant on Monday night

Jayden Daniels is for real, and the Washington Commanders might be, too. The No. 2 overall pick made several breathtaking plays in leading Washington to a 38-33 upset win over the Bengals, who fell to 0-3. 

In a playoff-like atmosphere, Daniels looked not like a rookie but like a seasoned veteran. His big night included a perfectly thrown, 27-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with just over two minutes left that proved to be the game-winning score. That score was set up by Daniels' clutch fourth-down conversion on a pass thrown to Zach Ertz moments earlier. 

Washington never punted and scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. Daniels accounted for three of the Commanders' scores that included two touchdown passes to McLaurin and his first touchdown pass that was thrown to offensive lineman Trent Scott. Daniels finished the night with 254 yards on 21 of 23 passing. 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also played well, but in a losing effort. Burrow threw for 324 yards on three touchdowns in the first game since 1940 that did not include a punt or a turnover, per the ESPN broadcast. In the end, the Bengals' red zone struggles in the first half and the defense's inability to stop Daniels and Co. doomed Cincinnati. 

Here's a closer look at Daniels and the Commanders' big night, and the Bengals' big loss. 

Why the Commanders won 

With the game showing the early makings of a track meet, it initially looked like the Bengals would be able to hold off Daniels and Co. if it actually became one. But it was Daniels and the Commanders who surged ahead and stayed there after Burrow started the game with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. 

Undaunted, the Commanders went down and tied the score after Daniels hit fellow rookie Luke McCaffrey for a 30-yard gain on a fourth-down play. Washington took the lead the next time it got the ball when Austin Ekeler parlayed perfect blocking into a 24-yard run. 

Washington never took its foot off the gas. Despite having a rookie making his first prime-time road start, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury continued to put the game on Daniels' shoulders. Not only did Daniels not flinch, he continuously stepped up while making key plays, such as his 55-yard completion to McLaurin that set up a touchdown. The score helped extend the Commanders' lead to 21-10 near the end of the first half. 

On the Commanders' final two drives, Daniels once again converted on critical fourth downs. On the first, he picked up four yards while going head-first through the teeth of the defense. On the Commanders' final drive, Daniels hit Ertz on fourth down before lofting the game-winning strike to McLaurin. 

The Commanders did this to a Bengals defense that entered the game top-10 in both third-down and red zone efficiency. 

Why the Bengals lost 

Cincinnati's defense -- playing without starting defensive linemen B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins -- could not stop Daniels and the Commanders' offense. While they eventually did slow down the Commanders' running game, Cincinnati's defense still wasn't able to stop Daniels when it mattered most. 

The defense takes the lion's share of the blame, but the Bengals' offense also didn't help after going 0 of 2 in the red zone in the first half. Cincinnati's special teams didn't help, either. Evan McPherson missed a 48-yard field goal in the first half. A 62-yard kickoff return by Ekeler to start the second half helped the Commanders stretch their lead to 15 points. 

It should be noted that Burrow and the Bengals' offense had their best outing of the season so far. Chase had 118 yards and two scores, while Chase Brown and Zack Moss combined to run for 120 yards and a score on 19 carries. 

Turning point 

While the game had started to turn already, McLaurin's 55-yard catch late in the first half proved to be the turning point. The catch set up Daniels' touchdown run that made it a two-possession game. 

Play of the game 

It was easily Daniels' game-sealing touchdown pass to McLaurin that included a punishing hit by Bengals defensive back Geno Stone just as the pass was being thrown. McLaurin, who caught a combined eight passes for 39 yards during the season's first two games, caught four passes for 100 yards on Monday night. 

Quotable 

"Going into that play, I went over to the sideline and told [offensive coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury], 'Put me into the boundary and let me run a go route for the game.' Jayden was down for with that call. ... Jayden stuck in there like a grown man and threw enough air under it for me to track it." -- McLaurin to ESPN on his game-winning touchdown 

What's next 

The Commanders will travel to Arizona to face the 1-2 Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and rookie sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. The Bengals will travel to Carolina to face the 1-2 Panthers and former Cincinnati Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton. 

Updates
(22)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders prevail on Daniels' big night 

Washington leaves Cincinnati with a 38-33 win behind Daniels' 254 passing yards and three total touchdowns. He went 21 of 23 passing in what was the first game since 1940 that did not include a punt or a turnover. 

The Commanders improve to 2-1, while the Bengals are 0-3 entering this week's must win game vs. Carolina and former Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 3:44 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 11:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Daniels delivers again 

Daniels took a shot but still delivered a beautiful 27-yard TD pass to Terry McLaurin. This is Daniels' coming out party. This TD was set up by his nine-yard completion to Zach Ertz. 

Bengals down 12 with 2:10 left and are on the verge of an 0-3 start. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 2:47 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 10:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chase strikes again 

The Bengals needed a quick score, and they got it when Burrow hit Chase for a 31-yard score. Bengals miss the two-point try, though, and the Commanders retain their 31-26 lead. Looks like Higgins was grabbed before the ball got to him on that two-point try. 

Cincinnati's defense will now try to do something it hasn't yet, force a Commanders punt. That will be easier with Ekeler out. Look for the Commanders to give Daniels some RPO's here. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 2:32 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders finally 'settle' for 3

After scoring TD's on each of their first four drives, the Commanders have to settle for Austin Seibert drilled a 42-yard attempt to extend Washington's lead to 31-20 with 11:30 left. 

The score was set up by Daniels' four-yard run on fourth-and-1 moments before the field goal. Bengals' ability to stop Robinson on the ground helped force the Commanders to settle for three. That said, Cincinnati is now down by two scores again and are running out of time. They could use a big play downfield on this drive to speed things up. The Commanders, though, will surely force Burrow to settle for shorter throws in an effort to milk clock. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 2:27 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ekeler out for Commanders

The third quarter ends with the announcement that Commanders RB Austin Ekeler is out for the rest of the game (concussion). That means that the onus of the running game will fall on Brian Robinson Jr. and Daniels. 

Ekeler made his mark tonight with his 24-yard TD run and 62-yard KR to start the second half. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 2:18 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 10:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals answer 

Cincinnati's fourth-down gamble paid off when No. 3 wideout Andrei Iosivas pulled down Burrow's pass to make it an eight-point game. Drive's big play was Burrow's 16-yard completion to Higgins on a third-and-10 play. Bengals also got runs of 16 and 12 yards from Chase Brown. 

This is the Bengals' best offensive performance of the year so far, but can the defense get a stop? 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 2:11 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 10:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Big Man TD! 

Jayden Daniels' first career TD pass was to offensive tackle Trent Scott, who lined up as an eligible receiver. Commanders extend lead to 28-13 on the strength of Ekeler's 62-yard kickoff return. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 1:53 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 9:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

First half stats 

Commanders 21, Bengals 13 

Total yards: Bengals 236-205
First downs: Bengals 14-11 
TOP: Bengals 16:45 
Third down: Bengals 4-7, Commanders 1-2
Red zone: Bengals 0-2, Commanders 2-2 
Sacks: 1-1 

Burrow: 14/19. 157 yards, 1 TD
Daniels: 7/8, 139 yards
Chase: 4 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD 
McCaffrey: 2 catches, 41 yards

Rushing: Bengals 85 on 14 carries; Commanders 67 on 15 carries 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 1:35 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 9:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals trim deficit to 21-13 at halftime 

The Bengals once again got to the red zone but were once again forced to settle for a McPherson field goal. The Bengals are 0-2 in the red zone tonight in what has been a recurring issue for them. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 1:32 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 9:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders extend lead 

A 56-yard bomb from Daniels to Terry McLaurin set up Daniels' third TD run of the season. McLaurin had less than 40 yards in the season's first two games but he makes a huge play tonight after breaking away from Cam Taylor-Britt. Commanders scored TD's on all three of their first half drives. 

It's 21-10 Commanders with 2:04 left in the half. Huge drive now for Bengals as the Commanders will start the second half with the ball. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 1:18 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 9:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals suffer injury, trim deficit 

Starting tight tackle Trent Brown is getting medical treatment after Joe Burrow was sacked after the Bengals had gotten inside the Commanders' 10-yard-line. Brown's replacement is first-round pick Amarius Mims is active for the first time after he dealt with an injury. 

Brown is getting carted off the field. It looks like a serious knee injury. 

The Bengals had to settle for a FG as the sack on Burrow proved to be too much to overcome. Washington will now try to score for a third time in as many possessions. The Commanders will also get the ball to start the second half. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 1:07 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 9:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ekeler gives Commanders the lead 

Washington took advantage of a short field after Evan McPherson missed a 48-yard FG. A play after an 11-yard connection from Daniels to McCaffrey, Ekeler scored on an impressive 24-yard TD run that saw him take advantage of textbook perfect blocking before finding pay dirt. 

Daniels is doing his part by keeping the Bengals' defense honest. He's 5 of 6 for 79 yards so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:59 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Score tied after 1 

Both teams scored on their only full possessions of the opening quarter. Bengals facing a third-and-11 from the Commanders' 30 as the second quarter begins. 

Burrow had completed his first eight passes for 85 yards. He has completed passes to six different teammates, with Chase leading the way with three grabs. Tee Higgins made his first catch of the year just moments earlier. Bengals also doing well on the ground with 33 yards on six carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:43 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders tie things up following 4th down conversion 

A 30-yard completion from Jayden Daniels to fellow rookie Luke McCaffrey on 4th-and-2 sets up Brian Robinson Jr.'s easy 1-yard TD run. McCaffrey did a good job beating Germain Pratt, one of the NFL's top ILB's when it comes to coverage. 

Like the Bengals, the Commanders were excellent on their opening drive, marching 70 yards on 10 plays. As expected, Washington taking advantage of Cincinnati's injuries on IDL with runs with Robinson, Ekeler and Daniels. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:34 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow, Bengals strike early 

Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on a perfectly-executed, 41-yard TD run to cap off the game's first drive. It's Chase's first TD of the year. TD capped off a six-play, 71-yard drive that featured a first-down run by Burrow on a third-down play and a 15-yard run by Zack Moss. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:22 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Prediction

I like the Bengals tonight in a higher-ish scoring game. I've got Burrow throwing for somewhere in the ballpark of 280 yards with 2-3 touchdowns. I also think Daniels will have a nice night, too, but I don't think he will be able to match Burrow score-for-score. 

Cincinnati intends to make this a track meet, and I think they'll win the race. 

Score: Bengals 27, Commanders 20 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:12 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Matchup to watch 

I'm excited to see Cam Taylor-Britt go up against Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin. Taylor-Britt may be the NFL's most underrated CB; McLaurin might be the NFL's most underrated wideout 

McLaurin has yet to get in rhythm with Daniels. He has just eight catches so far this season for 39 yards. That will have to change if the Commanders are going to make a serious run at the playoffs. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:05 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Key for Bengals

Joe Burrow is going to spread the wealth tonight with Higgins back in the lineup. Cincinnati's WR depth is the team's strength and it'll be on full display tonight. I'd expect a big game from Chase, but don't sleep on Higgins, who is also looking to make up for lost time after not playing during the season's first two games. 

Washington has been horrid as far as rushing the passer, so Burrow should be able to do some damage tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:55 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Key for Commanders 

Jayden Daniels is facing the Bengals' bend but not break defense. They're 8th in the NFL on third down and 7th in the red zone. A big reason why is the play of edge rushers Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, ILB's Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson, and an improved secondary, led by emerging CB Cam Taylor-Britt. 

A key for the Commanders will be giving themselves easier third-down situations. They can do this by exploiting the Bengals' injuries on the DL with Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill inactive tonight. I expect a decent workload tonight for Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:44 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals honoring history tonight

The team will induct their 2024 Ring of Honor Class at halftime. This year's inductees:

RB Corey Dillon (1997-03) 

Dillon is the franchise's all-time career rushing leader with 8,061 yards. He set the rookie single-game rushing record with a 246-yard effort against Tennessee. In 2000, Dillon broke Walter Payton's 23-year-old single-game rushing record by rumbling for 278 yards in a win over Denver. 

DL Tim Krumrie (1983-94)

Krumrie spent his entire 12-year career in Cincinnati and was a key member of the Bengals' 1988 AFC championship-winning team. He broke his leg early in the Bengals' Super Bowl loss to the 49ers, but refused to leave the stadium to receive treatment until the game was over. 

Despite the injury, Krumrie returned and played six more seasons. His 1,008 tackles is the most in Bengals history. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:30 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders inactives 

Forbes will miss another week after undergoing surgery on his thumb following Week 1. Jamin Davis, a four-year veteran and former starter, will replace Ferrell in the starting lineup. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:25 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives 

Tee Higgins will make his season debut, but the Bengals are going to be thin tonight on the DL with Hill and Rankings out. Expect the Commanders to test their replacements early and often. 

Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton will make up for Trenton Irwin's absence in the passing game. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:11 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:11 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    MNF Highlights: Jaguars at Bills (9/23)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:43

    Bills QB Josh Allen and Damar Hamlin Sound Off After Dominate Win On MNF

  • Image thumbnail
    5:54

    Jaguars QB Trevor and Doug Peterson Sound Off After Getting Blown Out On MNF

  • Image thumbnail
    5:58

    Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Sound Off Following Monday Night Football

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    MNF Fantasy Recap: Top Waiver Wire Targets For Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    MNF Fantasy Recap: Biggest Loser from Commanders-Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    MNF Fantasy Recap: Biggest Winner from Commanders-Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    MNF Fantasy Recap: Biggest Winner from Jaguars-Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    MNF Fantasy Recap: Biggest Loser From Jaguars-Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Old El Paso: Taco 'Bout A Game' Changer

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Injuries piling up for 49ers following Week 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Jayden Daniels Thriving Under Kingsbury's Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Concern Level For 0-3 Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    6:56

    Jayden Daniels Outduels Joe Burrow As Commanders Upset Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    4:35

    Josh Allen, Bills Dismantle Jags To Improve To 3-0

  • Image thumbnail
    4:31

    Jaguars Lay A Massive Egg On MNF

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Bills Look Better Than Ever With Josh Allen

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Expectations for Bills following 3-0 Start

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Injuries Piling Up For 49ers Following Week 3

See All NFL Videos