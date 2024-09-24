Commanders vs. Bengals takeaways: Jayden Daniels' coming out party leads to upset as Cincinnati falls to 0-3

Jayden Daniels is for real, and the Washington Commanders might be, too. The No. 2 overall pick made several breathtaking plays in leading Washington to a 38-33 upset win over the Bengals, who fell to 0-3.

In a playoff-like atmosphere, Daniels looked not like a rookie but like a seasoned veteran. His big night included a perfectly thrown, 27-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with just over two minutes left that proved to be the game-winning score. That score was set up by Daniels' clutch fourth-down conversion on a pass thrown to Zach Ertz moments earlier.

Washington never punted and scored touchdowns and its first four possessions. Daniels accounted for three of the Commanders' scores that included two touchdown passes to McLaurin and his first touchdown pass that was thrown to offensive lineman Trent Scott. Daniels finished the night with 254 yards on 21 of 23 passing.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also played well, but in a losing effort. Burrow threw for 324 yards on three touchdowns in the first game since 1940 that did not include a punt or a turnover, per the ESPN broadcast. In the end, the Bengals' red zone struggles in the first half and the defense's inability to stop Daniels and Co. doomed Cincinnati.

Here's a closer look at Daniels and the Commanders' big night, and the Bengals' big loss.

Why the Commanders won

With the game showing the early makings of a track meet, it initially looked like the Bengals would be able to hold off Daniels and Co. if it actually became one. But it was Daniels and the Commanders who surged ahead and stayed there after Burrow started the game with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase.

Undaunted, the Commanders went down and tied the score after Daniels hit fellow rookie Luke McCaffrey for a 30-yard gain on a fourth-down play. Washington took the lead the next time it got the ball when Austin Ekeler parlayed perfect blocking into a 24-yard run.

Washington never took its foot off the gas. Despite having a rookie making his first prime-time road start, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury continued to put the game on Daniels' shoulders. Not only did Daniels not flinch, he continuously stepped up while making key plays, such as his 55-yard completion to McLaurin that set up a touchdown. The score helped extend the Commanders' lead to 21-10 near the end of the first half.

On the Commanders' final two drives, Daniels once again converted on critical fourth downs. On the first, he picked up four yards while going head-first through the teeth of the defense. On the Commanders' final drive, Daniels hit Ertz on fourth down before lofting the game-winning strike to McLaurin.

The Commanders did this to a Bengals defense that entered the game top-10 in both third-down and red zone efficiency.

Why the Bengals lost

Cincinnati's defense -- playing without starting defensive linemen B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins -- could not stop Daniels and the Commanders' offense. While they eventually did slow down the Commanders' running game, Cincinnati's defense still wasn't able to stop Daniels when it mattered most.

The defense takes the lion's share of the blame, but the Bengals' offense also didn't help after going 0 of 2 in the red zone in the first half. Cincinnati's special teams didn't help, either. Evan McPherson missed a 48-yard field goal in the first half. A 62-yard kickoff return by Ekeler to start the second half helped the Commanders stretch their lead to 15 points.

It should be noted that Burrow and the Bengals' offense had their best outing of the season so far. Chase had 118 yards and two scores, while Chase Brown and Zack Moss combined to run for 120 yards and a score on 19 carries.

Turning point

While the game had started to turn already, McLaurin's 55-yard catch late in the first half proved to be the turning point. The catch set up Daniels' touchdown run that made it a two-possession game.

Play of the game

It was easily Daniels' game-sealing touchdown pass to McLaurin that included a punishing hit by Bengals defensive back Geno Stone just as the pass was being thrown. McLaurin, who caught a combined eight passes for 39 yards during the season's first two games, caught four passes for 100 yards on Monday night.

Quotable

"Going into that play, I went over to the sideline and told [offensive coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury], 'Put me into the boundary and let me run a go route for the game.' Jayden was down for with that call. ... Jayden stuck in there like a grown man and threw enough air under it for me to track it." -- McLaurin to ESPN on his game-winning touchdown

What's next

The Commanders will travel to Arizona to face the 1-2 Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and rookie sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. The Bengals will travel to Carolina to face the 1-2 Panthers and former Cincinnati Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton.