Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (6-9) hit the road to take on Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 3-4 at home, while the Browns are 2-5 on the road. Washington, looking for a spark to help them keep pace in the NFC Wild Card race, made the switch to Wentz as its starting quarterback for this matchup. The Commanders are coming off a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Browns will be looking to bounce back from a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 2 points in the latest Commanders vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.

Commanders vs. Browns spread: Commanders -2

Commanders vs. Browns over/under: 41 points

Commanders vs. Browns money line: Washington -125, Cleveland +105

What you need to know about the Commanders

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but the Commanders were not quite the San Francisco 49ers' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Washington took a hard 37-20 loss against the 49ers. One thing working slightly against Washington was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Brian Robinson Jr., who rushed for 58 yards on 22 carries.

Washington is currently sitting in seventh place in the NFC, which would give them the conference's final Wild Card spot in the playoffs. Desperate for a win, head coach Ron Rivera made the switch back to Wentz as the team's starting quarterback. In seven games (six starts) in 2022, Wentz has completed 156 of 248 passes for 1,612 yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 86.3.

What you need to know about the Browns

Meanwhile, Cleveland was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the New Orleans Saints this past Saturday. Cleveland took a 17-10 hit to the loss column. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from Watson.

Watson has struggled since returning from his suspension, completing 71 of 123 passes for 703 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 69.3 in four starts. Cleveland's strength is clearly its rushing attack led by Nick Chubb. The four-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 1,344 yards and 12 touchdowns on 276 carries. Chubb ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards, 195 behind league-leader Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

