Commanders vs. Buccaneers live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, TV channel, odds, highlights

The Commanders visit the Buccaneers in a prime-time wild-card game

Prime-time NFL playoffs are back, with the Washington Commanders visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the penultimate matchup of Wild Card Weekend. Winners of five straight, the Commanders boast arguably this year's top rookie in Jayden Daniels, whose dual-threat magic has given Washington one of its most explosive offenses in years. On Sunday night, they're up against an equally dynamic attack, with Baker Mayfield fresh off a career season for Tampa Bay, in which he had 41 touchdowns through the air.

Can Mayfield engineer yet another scrappy playoff run, one year after guiding the Buccaneers to an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round? Or does Daniels have enough juice to make Washington the underdog to watch in the postseason? Either way, this one has the potential for major fireworks under the Sunday night lights, touting maybe the most tantalizing quarterback matchup of the entire wild-card slate.

Check back here throughout the contest for live updates and analysis.

Buccaneers vs. Commanders where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Buccaneers -3 (SportsLine consensus)

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders take the lead on 92-yard drive

Jayden Daniels throws it nine times and runs it another three to lead Washington all the way down the field, engineering a 17-play touchdown drive capped with a strike to a wide-open Dyami Brown. The Commanders still aren't firing on all cylinders on the ground, relying on Austin Ekeler as a short-yardage back to convert another fourth-down try, but Daniels is too smooth as a quick-strike thrower to be denied.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Daniels airs it out to McLaurin

Jayden Daniels shows off his connection with Terry McLaurin right away, floating a beauty of a 35-yard bomb to his No. 1 wideout, who cradles the ball perfectly for an over-the-shoulder catch. Unfortunately, the highlight-reel play doesn't produce points for Washington, with the Bucs deflecting a short fourth-and-2 pass from Daniels to Austin Ekeler a few moments later.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucs score first after Baker tests the deep ball

Chase McLaughlin is good from 50 yards out on the field goal try to put Tampa Bay up 3-0 in this one. Baker Mayfield tries a couple deep balls beforehand, airing it out twice for Jalen McMillan, but Washington holds up on the back end. Mike Evans is already involved, though, moving the chains on a couple catches of his own.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Injury alert: Buccaneers star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is active for the first time since early December. The veteran missed Tampa Bay's final five games with a knee injury. Big get for Todd Bowles' defense.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kickoff is fast approaching in Tampa, where Baker Mayfield (fresh off a career year featuring 41 touchdowns through the air) is looking to lead the Buccaneers to their second wild-card victory in as many years. On the other side: Jayden Daniels, who's hoping his rookie-year magic will translate to an even bigger stage.