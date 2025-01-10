The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders will meet in the Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL playoff bracket on Sunday Night Football. The Commanders went 12-5 during the regular season, clinching the sixth seed in the NFC playoff bracket. In Week 18, Washington defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 23-19, ending the campaign on a five-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers topped the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, to clinch the NFC South title. These teams played in Week 1, where the Buccaneers beat Washington, 37-20. Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (knee) practiced in full on Thursday and could return for the first time since Week 15.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Buccaneers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, down a half-point from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. The Buccaneers are -167 money-line favorites (risk $167 to win $100), while the Commanders are +141 underdogs (risk $100 to win $141).

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Commanders vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions.

Commanders vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -3

Commanders vs. Buccaneers over/under: 50.5 points

Commanders vs. Buccaneers money line: Tampa Bay -167, Washington +141

WAS: Commanders are 10-6-1 against the spread this season

TB: Buccaneers are 10-7 against the spread this season

Why the Commanders can cover

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken the league by storm as a rookie. Daniels completed 69% of his throws for 3,568 yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and a 70.6 QBR. He also leads the team in rushing yards (891) with six rushing touchdowns. The LSU product has eight games with multiple passing touchdowns. In Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Daniels had 184 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

Receiver Terry McLaurin has been a dynamic and explosive weapon for this offense. This season, the Ohio State product leads the team in targets (117), receptions (82), receiving yards (1,096), and touchdowns (13). He scored a touchdown in five of his last six games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off a dominant campaign. The Oklahoma product was third in the league in passing yards (4,500) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (41). The 29-year-old has gone over 300 yards in six games this season.

Receiver Mike Evans is the No. 1 weapon in the passing attack and continues to excel all across the field. Evans had 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has finished with 1,000-plus yards in 11 straight seasons. Evans has notched 60-plus receiving yards in seven straight games.

