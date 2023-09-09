The Washington Commanders are set to host the Arizona Cardinals in a NFL Week 1 matchup on Sunday. The Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 overall record in 2022, and will enter year four of the Ron Rivera era with Sam Howell starting at quarterback. The Cardinals are breaking in a first time head coach in Jonathan Gannon, and will be without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2022. Newly acquired Joshua Dobbs has been named Arizona's starting quarterback. The Commanders lead the all time series 76-47-2.

Cardinals vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -7

Cardinals vs. Commanders over/under: 38 points

Cardinals vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -316, Cardinals +253

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington was in the playoff hunt for most of the 2022 season. Second year pro Sam Howell takes over as the team's full time starting quarterback after making one start as a rookie last season. In his limited regular season action, Howell completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 35 yards and a TD.

The Commanders have a talented duo at running back in Brian Robinson Jr. (797 yards, 2 TDs) and Antonio Gibson (546 yards, 3 TDs). Washington also has a Pro Bowl target at wide receiver in veteran Terry McLaurin. In 2022, McLaurin notches his third straight 1,000-yard season, hauling in 77 passes for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuilding project under new head coach Jonathan Gannon and new General Manager Monti Ossenfort. Kyler Murray remains sidelined for the foreseeable future, and the team has announced veteran Joshua Dobbs will start in his place. In two starts for the Steelers in 2022, Dobbs completed 40 of 68 passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Arizona free safety Budda Baker remains one of the top defensive playmakers in the NFL today. The former second round pick out of Washington is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection. He has a nose for the ball, and is capable of regularly making game-changing plays. See which team to pick here.

