Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Commanders vs. Cowboys live updates: Washington hosts Dallas to kick off Christmas Day triple-header

Two NFC East rivals kick off Week 17 and Christmas Day action

By
1 min read

FRISCO, Texas --The Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) and the Washington Commanders (4-11) are trudging through the remains of their final two games the 2025 season. The longtime NFC East faces are both eliminated from playoff contention, so Weeks 17 and 18 are all about culture and building toward a possibly better future in 2026. 

Dallas shelved left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) for the season while Washington face of the franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels isn't playing again this season. Commanders third-stringer Josh Johnson will start at quarterback opposite Cowboys four-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott to kick off the NFL's Christmas Day action. 

"I think it's all about the culture that is all about winning. It can be crazy to say that, I get it. We've lost three games in a row. We've got two more opportunities left," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday. "I want to keep seeing these guys play with the physicality that they played with yesterday [Sunday in a Week 16 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers] and the passion and the love for one another. I think that's important. But at the end of the day, we got to find ways to win games. ... We're building something here, and I think it's going to be really special. We're a long ways away, but I do think that these next two games can help build a lot of momentum for the future."   

Where to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys

Updating Live
(18)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders Pro Bowler Tress Way booms punt down to Cowboys' 2

Dallas takes over up 14-3 from their own two with 9:09 left in the first half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys rumble into end zone for second TD on as many drives

Dallas capitalized on the unnecessary roughness penalty wide receiver George Pickens drew in the end zone to setup a four-yard rushing touchdown for running back Javonte Williams up the middle. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer continues to call the game aggressively as Dallas is four for four on fourth down. They lead 14-3 with 12:06 left in the half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jadeveon Clowney forces Commanders into opening drive field goal

After the Cowboys didn't register a single sack against Justin Herbert last week, Dallas edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney got home with a clutch sack of Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson on third goal. That forced Washington into a 29-yard field goal. Dallas leads 7-3 with 4:44 left in the first quarter after each team's opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Deebo Samuel explodes for 41-yard gain on a play-action screen pass, knocks Donovan Wilson's helmet off

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys cap opening drive with TD pass from Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson

Prescott floated the football over Commanders defensive back Quan Martin to where only tight end Jake Ferguson could make a play on the football. 7-0 Cowboys with 9:42 left in the first quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Cowboys will receive the football to begin the game

Dak Prescott and Dallas' offense will start the day with the football. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin looks to finish strong

McLaurin has just 429 yards receiving in eight games played for Washington in 2025 after producing five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving from 2020-2024. That was the longest streak in team history. McLaurin didn't play in the Week 7 matchup against Dallas, and his three receiving touchdowns this year are a career low. However, all three of those touchdowns in 2025 have come over the last five games. A year ago in 2024, McLaurin caught 13 touchdowns, the most in a season in team history. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Journeyman QB Josh Johnson will make first start of 2025

Commanders No. 3 quarterback Josh Johnson came off the bench after Marcus Mariota (right hand/quad) went down because of injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, and he looked like a 39-year-old, third-string passer, throwing for 43 yards and an interception on 5 of 9 passing. He'll be the fourth-oldest quarterback to start a game this season behind Philip Rivers (44), Aaron Rodgers (42) and Joe Flacco (40) with Mariota not practicing on either Monday or Tuesday this week. No one has been on an active roster for as many teams as Johnson, 13, in the 21st century.   

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dak Prescott aims to exert more influence in front office decisions with Jerry Jones after playoff-less 2025

Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones took accountability for the Cowboys' 30-year Super Bowl drought after the team's Week 16 defeat against the Chargers on Sunday. A year like 2025 has everyone from top to bottom in Dallas looking in the mirror.

"I'll admit that the Cowboys management has played a big role (in the 30-year Super Bowl drought)," Jones said postgame. "But seriously, I'm very disappointed that the way we're structured, and my role, puts us here tonight. I'm tremendously disappointed."

The 2025 season marks just the third of Prescott's 10-year career in which he will have played at least 12 games and missed the playoffs, along with 2017 and 2019. He'll be 33 years old at the start of the 2026 season, and he knows he's on the back nine of his NFL career. That's why Prescott plans to seek more input with Jones and the Cowboys' front office when it comes to communicating exactly what he feels the team needs to thrive going forward.

Dak Prescott's Christmas wish list: How wanting more say could shape the Cowboys' 2026 offseason
Garrett Podell
Dak Prescott's Christmas wish list: How wanting more say could shape the Cowboys' 2026 offseason
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys WR George Pickens also set to have a big offseason pay day

New Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens broke out in his first year in Dallas at age 24, playing like a top-five player at his position while catching passes from Prescott. The Dallas duo has connected for 13 plays of 25 or more yards this season, tied for the third most in the NFL, and now they'll head to the Pro Bowl together.  

"Super explosive," Pickens said of the connection he built in Year 1 with Prescott. "I feel like that's one of the biggest things when you look back on the year, even though it's not over. Just look at the explosive plays that me, him, CeeDee [Lamb], Flo [Ryan Flournoy], everybody produced on offense. Javonte [Williams], too."  

George Pickens
NFL rank

Catches

88

8th

Receiving Yards

1,342

3rd

Receiving TD

9

7th

Receiving First Downs

69

3rd

Catches of 25 yards or more  

13

T-3rd

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams primed to get paid this offseason

Williams is one of just three Cowboys players to go for over 1,000 yards rushing and at least 10 rushing touchdowns in their first season with Dallas. He joined Tony Dorsett (1977) and Ezekiel Elliott (2016) in that exclusive club. 

"You don't always want to just follow money and things like that," Williams said. "You want to go somewhere where you can succeed and be a part of something that's special. I feel like it's very special here."  

Javonte Williams
NFL rank

Carries

239

7th

Rush yards

1,147

6th

Rush TD

10

T-7th

Rush first downs

63

T-4th

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dak Prescott looks to continue success vs. Washington

Dak Prescott is third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (28) and second in the league in passing yards (4,175) while leading the NFL's No. 5 scoring offense (28.3 points per game). That's bad news for a Washington Commanders defense that is allowing 26.9 points per game this season, the sixth-most in the entire league. Prescott went up against Commanders head coach and defensive play caller Dan Quinn's defense every day in practice for three years when the latter was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023. That provides the freshly minted, four-time Pro Bowl quarterback plenty of intel to carve up the Commanders defense once again in 2025. 

In Dallas' 44-22 Week 7 win over Washington, Prescott threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes, 21 of 30. Among active players, only Aaron Rodgers (seven four-touchdown pass games vs. the Chicago Bears and six four-touchdown pass games vs. the Minnesota Vikings) has more four-touchdown pass games against a single opponent than Prescott's four such games against Washington.  

Dak Prescott career vs. WashingtonStats

W-L

12-2

Comp Pct

67%

Pass YPG

243.5

TD-INT

30-5

Passer Rating

108.2

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys defense threatening to become worst in franchise history

The Cowboys defense is allowing 30.3 points per game this season in the first year of Matt Eberflus as the team's defensive coordinator. That figure stands as the second-most in the NFL this season and the second-most in team history. Only the 1960 Cowboys, the franchise's inaugural team, was worse, allowing 30.8 points per game. Dallas' 2025 squad is also looking to avoid joining the 2016 New Orleans Saints, who went 7-9 and missed the playoffs, as the only teams in the last 40 seasons to lead the NFL in passing offense (274.3 passing yards per game) but rank dead last in pass defense (257.8 passing yards per game allowed).   

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys inactives

LB DeMarvion Overshown (concussion), WR Ryan Flournoy (knee) and CB Caelen Carson (hamstring) are inactive. DT Quinnen Williams returns from his neck injury that kept him from playing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders inactives: Washington will be without multiple Pro Bowlers

No Jayden Daniels, Laremy Tunsil or Daron Payne on Christmas. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dallas seeks elusive road win

The Cowboys are just 2-5 on the road this season while being 4-3-1 at home this season. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys aim to replicate Week 7 success at Commanders on Christmas

Dallas won the last meeting at AT&T Stadium back in Week 7 by doubling up Washington by a score of 44-22. It was stat sheet stuffing day in Dallas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21 of his 30 passes for 264 yards and three passing touchdowns, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and tight end Jake Ferguson caught a career-high two touchdowns. Jayden Daniels left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dallas Cowboys set to play record sixth Christmas Day game

The Cowboys will set the record for the most such games in the regular and postseason combined, but the Chiefs will tie that record at night against the Denver Broncos. The Washington Commanders will play their first ever game on Christmas, which leaves just seven franchises (the Bills, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Jaguars, Chargers and Patriots) without a game on Christmas. 
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Cowboys Face Commanders In NFC East Battle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Packers Playoff Hopes Could Happen In Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Texans On Verge Of Clinching Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Broncos Look To Lock Up AFC West In Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Lions Look To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive At Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    1 Thing You Are Looking For On Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    1 NFL Incentive That Will Hit Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    NFL Rolls With 2 More Games On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Christmas Day Best Bets: Best NFL Wager

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    NFL Christmas Storylines: Lions Likely To Miss Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NFL Christmas Storylines: JJ McCarthy Out On Christmas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Raiders Christmas Wish List: Get A New Head Coach And QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    NFL Christmas Storylines: Cowboys Miss The Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Bengals Christmas Wish List: Keep Joe Burrow Happy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Chiefs Christmas Wish List: Get Patrick Mahomes More Help

  • Image thumbnail
    11:38

    NFL Week 17 Clinching Scenarios

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Christmas Wish List: Broncos at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    Christmas Wish List: Lions at Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    Christmas Wish List: Cowboys at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Jaguars Can Clinch 2nd Division Title In 7 Years In Week 17

See All NFL Videos