FRISCO, Texas --The Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) and the Washington Commanders (4-11) are trudging through the remains of their final two games the 2025 season. The longtime NFC East faces are both eliminated from playoff contention, so Weeks 17 and 18 are all about culture and building toward a possibly better future in 2026.

Dallas shelved left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) for the season while Washington face of the franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels isn't playing again this season. Commanders third-stringer Josh Johnson will start at quarterback opposite Cowboys four-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott to kick off the NFL's Christmas Day action.

"I think it's all about the culture that is all about winning. It can be crazy to say that, I get it. We've lost three games in a row. We've got two more opportunities left," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday. "I want to keep seeing these guys play with the physicality that they played with yesterday [Sunday in a Week 16 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers] and the passion and the love for one another. I think that's important. But at the end of the day, we got to find ways to win games. ... We're building something here, and I think it's going to be really special. We're a long ways away, but I do think that these next two games can help build a lot of momentum for the future."

Where to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys