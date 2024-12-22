Commanders vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights; Jalen Hurts suffers concussion, ruled out

The Eagles look to wrap up the NFC East crown

LANDOVER, Md. -- We're underway at NorthWest Stadium as the NFC East is officially coming to a head. The Philadelphia Eagles can wrap up the division title with a victory over the Washington Commanders and can seal the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a victory.

Even if the Eagles don't wrap up the NFC East on Sunday, they boast a three-game lead in the division heading into Week 16. The Eagles are still in a race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and need to win out to have a legitimate shot of getting home-field advantage. The Commanders, meanwhile, lead the Seahawks by one game for the final playoff spot, meaning a win over the Eagles would be massive for their playoff chances. 

A Commanders victory would also mean the Cowboys are eliminated from the playoff race. If the Eagles win, the Cowboys would still be alive heading into their matchup with the Buccaneers later Sunday night. 

Saquon Barkley is also in pursuit of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing mark. Barkley needs 418 rushing yards to pass Dickerson, and is facing three of the eight worst rush defenses in the NFL over the last three games. The Commanders allow 132.1 rush yards per game (25th in NFL), the Cowboys allow 136.1 (29th), and the Giants allow 143.7 (31st). Those are the Eagles' final three opponents. 

We'll keep track of the NFC East, Barkley's record chase, and more from this matchup. Be sure to stay tuned into the live blog below! 

Commanders vs. Eagles where to watch 

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: NorthWest Stadium (Landover, Md.)
  • TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Eagles -4, OU 46.5
Updating Live
(24)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Brian Robinson Jr. fumble-itis

Robinson has two of the Commanders turnovers in this first half. He has two fumbles in the first half (both lost) and was stopped on 4th-and-1. After a 47-yard kick return by Luke McCaffrey, Robinson had his first fumble when the Commanders started possession at the Eagles' 43 -- then later fumbled on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Was also stopped on a 4th-and-1 at his own 49.

Brutal day for the Commanders RB1. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:10 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:10 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Carter is the only player in the NFL with 3 unnecessary roughness penalties this season. 

On the next play, Brian Robinson Jr. fumbled and Cooper DeJean recovers. This was after the Carter penalty. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:02 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles had 21 points in the first quarter against the Commanders.

They had 27 points in the first quarter coming into this game -- all season. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:54 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley is 309 yards away from Eric Dickerson's single-season record (2,105). Barkley passed Larry Johnson (1,789 yards in 2006) for the most rushing yards in a season by a Penn State player in the NFL.  

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:53 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:53 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley 68-yard TD

Barkley is at 7 carries for 109 yards. At 1,797 rushing yards on the season. He has 109 rushing yards and 2 TD in the 1st quarter.

The Eagles are up 21-7. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:49 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders capitalize off Pickett INT

Jayden Daniels found Jamison Crowder for a 6-yard TD. The Commanders went 25 yards on just 4 plays -- having excellent field position. 

The Eagles still lead 14-7 in the first quarter, but doesn't look like Hurts is coming back in any time soon.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:44 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts did try to go back into the game, but the official wouldn't allow it.

Hurts went to the locker room for further evaluation for a concussion.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:42 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kenny Pickett started 3-of-3 for 20 yards before being picked off by Frankie Luvu. Commanders have ball at Eagles 25.

Jalen Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion, per the team. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:39 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:39 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hurts update, Eagles TD

Jalen Hurts went back in the tent. As this was going on, Kenny Pickett threw a TD pass to A.J. Brown.

The Eagles are up 14-0 early on the Commanders, but we will be monitoring Hurts.  

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:28 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:28 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts out

Hurts came up slow after a 13-yard run. Kenny Pickett entered the game and fired a third-down pass to A.J. Brown for a first down. Pickett is 2-for-2 on this drive. Hurts likely being checked for a concussion. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:25 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles did recover the Brian Robinson fumble on the first play on defense after the 47-yard Luke McCaffrey return. Jalen Carter forced fumble. Nolan Smith recovery. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:19 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Not a good start for Eagles kickoff team.

Braden Mann free kick didn't hit the landing zone on the first kickoff. and Luke McCaffrey had a 47-yard return on the second kickoff.

Commanders started drives on their own 40 and Eagles 43.

They went 3-and-out and fumbled. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:17 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley TD

The Eagles take the lead.

4 carries for 37 yards on the first drive for Barkley. He's up to 1,725 yards on the season.

Eagles 7, Commanders 0 


Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:12 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley becomes the first Eagles player to ever rush for 1,700 yards in a season. 19-yard run on his first carry. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:08 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:08 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles stop the Commanders on 4th-and-1.

Eagles start at Commanders 49. Josh Sweat with the stop.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:06 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles won the toss and will defer. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:01 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

About to kick off.

It's a big flag game. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:00 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:00 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles are the 1st team since the 1978 Patriots with 100+ rush yards and 1+ rush TD in 13 of their 1st 14 games of a season. They also lead the NFL in rushing with 186.2 rush yards per game -- the third-most in a season since 1980. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 5:50 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 12:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles Defense During 10-Game Win Streak

NFL Rank

PPG 15.1 1st

Total YPG 239.5 1st

Yds/play 4.2 1st

Sacks 33 1st

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 5:45 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 12:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders can clinch a playoff berth today. Here's how

  • With win & Falcons loss or tie & Rams loss or tie
  • With win & Falcons loss or tie & Seahawks loss or tie
  • With tie & Falcons loss & Cardinals loss or tie & Rams loss or tie & Seahawks loss or tie (as long as Rams & Seahawks both don't tie)
Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 5:36 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 12:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

View from the stadium today

Here's Jalen Hurts warming up. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 5:23 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 12:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles inactives

QB Tanner McKee

WR Britain Covey

C Nick Gates

CB Eli Ricks

T Darian Kinnard

G Trevor Keegan 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 4:41 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:41 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders inactives 

WR K.J. Osborn

QB Jeff Driskel 

CB Michael Davis

LB Dominique Hampston

G Chris Paul

DT Phidarian Mathis

TE Zach Ertz is active. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 4:39 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good morning everyone from NorthWest Stadium. The Eagles and Commanders will be underway in just under an hour and a half, but let's get to the inactives first. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 4:38 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:38 am EST