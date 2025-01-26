The No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles will face the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Eagles have secured two consecutive wins at home this postseason. In the Divisional Round, Philadelphia defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22. Last week, the Commanders went on the road and stunned the Detroit Lions, 45-31. These teams split the season series, 1-1. The winner of this matchup squares off against the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9 in New Orleans. Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is out with knee and finger injuries.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 6-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Philadelphia is a -283 money-line favorite (risk $283 to win $100) after opening at -225, while Washington is a +230 underdog. Before you make any Commanders vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Matt Severance, considering his mastery of picks involving the Eagles.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He went 121-93-2 for a profit of $589 on his NFL spread picks last season. Furthermore, Severance is on a 23-10-1 roll on his last 34 picks in games involving the Eagles (+1331). Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps could be way up.

In addition to the expert picks for this game, you can get AI props, Vegas expert picks, DFS Optimizer lineups, and everything else you need to crush your NFL playoff bets. Go to SportsLine now to see it all.

Now, Severance has locked in on Eagles vs. Commanders and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -6

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 47.5 points

Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -283, Washington +230

WAS: Commanders are 12-6-1 against the spread this season

PHI: Eagles are 12-7 ATS this season

Commanders vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine

Commanders vs. Eagles streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been nearly unstoppable all season long. Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards (2,005) during the regular season and scored 13 touchdowns. He's continued his dominance in the 2025 NFL playoffs with 324 rushing yards. In the win over the Rams, Barkley had 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with two carries of 60-plus yards.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a disruptive force along the defensive front. In 2024, the Georgia product finished with 42 total tackles, 12 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. In the win over the Rams, Carter had five total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and four hurries. Defensive end Nolan Smith Jr. also uses his speed to generate pressure. This postseason, Smith has 12 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Commanders can cover

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels plays with poise and owns strong field vision. During his first postseason run, Daniels has completed 69% of his passes for 567 yards with four passing touchdowns. The LSU product has finished with 250-plus yards and two passing touchdowns in back-to-back games. In the win over the Lions, Daniels went 22-of-31 for 299 yards and two passing scores.

Receiver Terry McLaurin has been a reliable playmaker for this aerial attack. This season, McLaurin had 82 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards. He was second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (13). The Ohio State product continued his stellar performances in the NFL playoffs 2025, going over 80 yards and scoring a touchdown in both matchups thus far. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Commanders vs. Eagles picks

Severance has analyzed Commanders vs. Eagles from every possible angle. He's leaning Under the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Commanders spread to back, all from the expert who is 23-10 on picks involving Philadelphia, and find out, and don't forget to see AI props, Vegas expert picks, DFS Optimizer lineups, and all the other tools to crush your NFC Championship Game picks at SportsLine.