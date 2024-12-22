Commanders vs. Eagles takeaways: Jayden Daniels' last-second TD pass keeps Philadelphia from winning NFC East

A bad day all around for the Eagles, who also lost Jalen Hurts to a concussion

LANDOVER, Md. -- Jayden Daniels hit Jameson Crowder on a 9-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left as the Washington Commanders completed a stunning 36-33 comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Daniels led the Commanders on a 9-play, 57-yard drive in the final 1:58 to lead Washington to the upset victory, eliminating the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs while remaining alive in the NFC East race. 

Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes in the win, including two in the fourth quarter to bring the Commanders back from a 21-7 deficit early in the game. The Commanders were able to take the lead for the first time with 9:06 left in the game as Daniels found Olamide Zaccheaus for a 49-yard touchdown. Zane Gonzalez's extra point gave Washington the lead after the long touchdown pass. The Commanders won the game despite having five turnovers. 

Jake Elliott hit a 50-yard field goal with 3:48 left to give the Eagles back the lead -- his first field goal from 50+ yards this season. Just three plays later, Reed Blankenship picked off Daniels on third-and-5 to stop the Commanders from taking the lead on the ensuing drive. Elliott then hit a 40-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 33-28 with 1:58 left -- after DeVonta Smith dropped a third-down pass which could have prevented the game-winning drive from occurring. 

The story of the game was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being ruled out with a concussion. He was sent to the sideline by an official after a 13-yard run in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, only to attempt to re-enter the game. The official ruled him back to the sideline as the Eagles quarterback headed to the locker room and was later ruled out. With Hurts out, Kenny Pickett took over a quarterback.

Saquon Barkley had a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to fire up his chase of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing mark of 2,105. Barkley finished with 29 carries for 150 yards to put him at 1,838 for the season -- 268 behind Dickerson for the all-time mark. 

Why the Commanders won

Jayden Daniels led a nine-play, 57-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning 9-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Crowder with six seconds left. Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes on the day, leading the Commanders on a 13-point comeback -- their largest comeback victory since 2005. 

Daniels is just the second player in NFL history with 250+ passing yards, 75+ rushing yards, and five passing touchdowns in a game (Cam Newton was the other in 2015). The Commanders overcame five turnovers and still won (their most in a game in a victory since 2002) thanks to how Daniels performed in the fourth quarter. Daniels went 12 of 17 for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the final quarter with an interception mixed in there. 

Without Daniels, the Commanders don't steal a win and virtually lock up a playoff berth. 

Why the Eagles lost

A multitude of factors led to the Eagles' collapse -- a game which they led 14-0, 21-7, and 27-14. Jalen Hurts leaving the game on the 11th play with a concussion and Kenny Pickett finishing it out, breakdowns in coverage in the fourth quarter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting ejected, and 10 penalties for 91 yards.

The Eagles just allowed the game to get away from them, culminating with the DeVonta Smith drop with 2:02 left that would have forced Washington to use its last time out and likely would have sealed the game. This loss was very uncharacteristic for the Eagles and may have cost them the No. 1 seed. 

Turning point

On a third-and-5 from the Commanders' 22-yard line, Kenny Pickett threw a slant to a wide open DeVonta Smith across the middle of the field and Smith dropped the pass. This is very uncharacteristic of Smith and his reliability, a play Smith owned up to after the loss. 

Smith's drop led to the Jake Elliott field goal that put the Eagles up 33-28 with 1:58 left, but gave the Commanders one final opportunity to steal the win. Jayden Daniels did just that, a chance he wouldn't have had if not for Smith's drop that likely would have sealed the win for the Eagles. 

Play of the game

Jayden Daniels' touchdown pass to Jameson Crowder with six seconds left gave the Commanders the victory, a dart from the rookie quarterback past Eagles defenders Reed Blankenship, Tristin McCollum and Zack Baun for the score. Blankenship admitted they had a good play, but it was a really good ball.

Blankenship also took the blame for the coverage breakdown, saying he needed to get everybody lined up. Daniels threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, but that was the biggest throw of his career to date. 

Up next

The Eagles (12-3) play host to the Cowboys next Sunday while the Commanders (10-5) play host to the Falcons on "Sunday Night Football." 

(46)
Commanders win!

5 TD passes for Daniels and the Commanders come back. Kiss home-field advantage good bye for the Eagles. The NFC East isn't decided yet either. Commanders win 36-33. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:24 PM
Daniels finds Crowder for  the lead!

Jayden Daniels finds Jameson Crowder for the 10-yard TD with 6 seconds left! The Commanders take a 34-33 lead in the final seconds as Daniels is set to eliminate the Cowboys from the playoffs. The NFC east isn't over yet either. 

What an implosion by the Eagles defense. Daniels with 5 TD passes today. ROTY is locked up. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:22 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:22 pm EST
 
First don. Commanders run it. Daniels spikes. 2nd-and-10 from Eagles 10. 10 seconds left. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:19 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:19 pm EST
 
The Commanders used their final timeout. They are at the Eagles 14-yard line -- 23 seconds left. 3rd-and-1 coming, but the Commanders need to get into the end zone. The Eagles have 2 timeouts left. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:18 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:18 pm EST
 
DeVonta Smith drop gives Commanders life 

Smith dropped a 3rd-and-5 pass across the middle that forced a Jake Elliott 40-yard FG. Eagles lead 33-28, but that catch could have killed the clock. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:17 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:17 pm EST
 
Elliott gives Eagles the lead

Jake Elliott hits his 1st 50+ yard FG of the seaosn -- with 3:48 left to give the #Eagles the lead.

1-of-7 this year, but that was the biggest one of the year. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:05 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:05 pm EST
 
4th-and-7 from the Commanders 32-- Jake Elliott goes from 50. 

Commanders will call timeout to stall him. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:03 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:03 pm EST
 
A.J. Brown converts a 4th-and-7 --gets 15 yards.

7 catches for 89 yards for Brown -- on 14 targets.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 9:00 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 4:00 pm EST
 
DeVonta Smith injured on that 4th down catch. The Eagles do get a first down. Still confused how Saquon Barkley doesn't get the ball on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-2.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:57 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:57 pm EST
 
Commanders take lead!

Jayden Daniels rolls to his right and does Jayden Daniels things. He finds Olamide Zaccheaus for a 49-yard TD to tie the game. Zane Gonzalez hit the extra point to give the Commanders a 28-27 lead with 9:06 left. 

There was a penalty, but the Eagle shad 12 men on the field. The Commanders have a lead for the first time today. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:52 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:52 pm EST
 
Kenny Pickett's pass was ruled incomplete instead of a turnover, which was the right call. Pickett even had a spiral on the ball. Eagles still had to punt. Commanders trail 27-21 -- 11:10 left. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:44 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:44 pm EST
 
Jayden Daniels giving Commanders life

Jayden Daniels had a 30-yard run on 4th-and-11 to end the third quarter.

Commanders have ball at Eagles 11. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:31 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:31 pm EST
 
Eagles extend lead

Jake Elliott hits a 40-yard FG to put the Eagles up 27-14. The Eagles have run 39 plays for 175 yards in the eight full drives Jalen Hurts has been out. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:27 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:27 pm EST
 
CJGJ ejected, gives middle finger 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:14 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:14 pm EST
 
Eagles star S disqualified

C.J. Gardner-Johnson with his 2nd unsportsmanlike conduct penalty today. He's disqualified from the game.

This comes after the Zack Baun forced fumble on a Commanders turnover. His 5th FF of the season. That's the Commanders 4th turnover today. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:08 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:08 pm EST
 
Eagles extend lead to start 2nd half 

Saquon Barkley will not lose yardage on his rushing total after that 2-yard sack.

Barkley was credited as a passer on that play.

On that 69-yard drive, 61 were via penalty.

Jake Elliott hits a 24-yard FG -- Eagles up 24-14. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 8:02 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 3:02 pm EST
 
A.J. Brown has been targeted 10 times today 

 6 catches 

2 pass interference penalties

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:59 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:59 pm EST
 
Saquon Barkley is at 1,810 rushing yards on the season. 

 190 away from 2,000. 296 away from passing Eric Dickerson. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:44 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:44 pm EST
 
Jake Elliott misses another long FG to end first half 

Jake Elliott -- who has the most 50+ yard FGs in Eagles history -- is now 0-for-6 on 50+ yard FG attempts this season. 

The Eagles lead 21-14 over the Commanders at the half. Jalen Hurts is out with a concussion. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:41 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:41 pm EST
 
Jayden Daniels INT

Daniels threw a bad pass only to be picked off by C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Eagles looking to get more points in the final minute. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:38 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:38 pm EST
 
The Eagles injuries today

Jalen Hurts -- concussion (OUT)

Will Shipley -- concussion (OUT)

Josh Sweat -- ankle (QUESTIONABLE)

Nakobe Dean -- ??? 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:21 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:21 pm EST
 
Terry McLaurin TD to get Commanders back in it 

Daniels finds "Scary Terry" McLaurin for a 32-yard TD to put the Commanders back within 7. It's 21-14. 

That Jayden DanielsTD to Terry McLaurin is the first pass TD Quinyon Mitchell has given up this season.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:18 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:18 pm EST
 
Brian Robinson Jr. fumble-itis

Robinson has two of the Commanders turnovers in this first half. He has two fumbles in the first half (both lost) and was stopped on 4th-and-1. After a 47-yard kick return by Luke McCaffrey, Robinson had his first fumble when the Commanders started possession at the Eagles' 43 -- then later fumbled on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Was also stopped on a 4th-and-1 at his own 49.

Brutal day for the Commanders RB1. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:10 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:10 pm EST
 
Jalen Carter is the only player in the NFL with 3 unnecessary roughness penalties this season. 

On the next play, Brian Robinson Jr. fumbled and Cooper DeJean recovers. This was after the Carter penalty. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 7:02 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 2:02 pm EST
 
The Eagles had 21 points in the first quarter against the Commanders.

They had 27 points in the first quarter coming into this game -- all season. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:54 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:54 pm EST
 
Saquon Barkley is 309 yards away from Eric Dickerson's single-season record (2,105). Barkley passed Larry Johnson (1,789 yards in 2006) for the most rushing yards in a season by a Penn State player in the NFL.  

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:53 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:53 pm EST
 
Saquon Barkley 68-yard TD

Barkley is at 7 carries for 109 yards. At 1,797 rushing yards on the season. He has 109 rushing yards and 2 TD in the 1st quarter.

The Eagles are up 21-7. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:49 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:49 pm EST
 
Commanders capitalize off Pickett INT

Jayden Daniels found Jamison Crowder for a 6-yard TD. The Commanders went 25 yards on just 4 plays -- having excellent field position. 

The Eagles still lead 14-7 in the first quarter, but doesn't look like Hurts is coming back in any time soon.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:44 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:44 pm EST
 
Jalen Hurts did try to go back into the game, but the official wouldn't allow it.

Hurts went to the locker room for further evaluation for a concussion.

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:42 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:42 pm EST
 
Kenny Pickett started 3-of-3 for 20 yards before being picked off by Frankie Luvu. Commanders have ball at Eagles 25.

Jalen Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion, per the team. 

Jeff Kerr
December 22, 2024, 6:39 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 1:39 pm EST
