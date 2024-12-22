Commanders vs. Eagles takeaways: Jayden Daniels' last-second TD pass keeps Philadelphia from winning NFC East

LANDOVER, Md. -- Jayden Daniels hit Jameson Crowder on a 9-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left as the Washington Commanders completed a stunning 36-33 comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Daniels led the Commanders on a 9-play, 57-yard drive in the final 1:58 to lead Washington to the upset victory, eliminating the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs while remaining alive in the NFC East race.

Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes in the win, including two in the fourth quarter to bring the Commanders back from a 21-7 deficit early in the game. The Commanders were able to take the lead for the first time with 9:06 left in the game as Daniels found Olamide Zaccheaus for a 49-yard touchdown. Zane Gonzalez's extra point gave Washington the lead after the long touchdown pass. The Commanders won the game despite having five turnovers.

Jake Elliott hit a 50-yard field goal with 3:48 left to give the Eagles back the lead -- his first field goal from 50+ yards this season. Just three plays later, Reed Blankenship picked off Daniels on third-and-5 to stop the Commanders from taking the lead on the ensuing drive. Elliott then hit a 40-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 33-28 with 1:58 left -- after DeVonta Smith dropped a third-down pass which could have prevented the game-winning drive from occurring.

The story of the game was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being ruled out with a concussion. He was sent to the sideline by an official after a 13-yard run in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, only to attempt to re-enter the game. The official ruled him back to the sideline as the Eagles quarterback headed to the locker room and was later ruled out. With Hurts out, Kenny Pickett took over a quarterback.

Saquon Barkley had a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to fire up his chase of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing mark of 2,105. Barkley finished with 29 carries for 150 yards to put him at 1,838 for the season -- 268 behind Dickerson for the all-time mark.

Why the Commanders won

Jayden Daniels led a nine-play, 57-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning 9-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Crowder with six seconds left. Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes on the day, leading the Commanders on a 13-point comeback -- their largest comeback victory since 2005.

Daniels is just the second player in NFL history with 250+ passing yards, 75+ rushing yards, and five passing touchdowns in a game (Cam Newton was the other in 2015). The Commanders overcame five turnovers and still won (their most in a game in a victory since 2002) thanks to how Daniels performed in the fourth quarter. Daniels went 12 of 17 for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the final quarter with an interception mixed in there.

Without Daniels, the Commanders don't steal a win and virtually lock up a playoff berth.

Why the Eagles lost

A multitude of factors led to the Eagles' collapse -- a game which they led 14-0, 21-7, and 27-14. Jalen Hurts leaving the game on the 11th play with a concussion and Kenny Pickett finishing it out, breakdowns in coverage in the fourth quarter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting ejected, and 10 penalties for 91 yards.

The Eagles just allowed the game to get away from them, culminating with the DeVonta Smith drop with 2:02 left that would have forced Washington to use its last time out and likely would have sealed the game. This loss was very uncharacteristic for the Eagles and may have cost them the No. 1 seed.

Turning point

On a third-and-5 from the Commanders' 22-yard line, Kenny Pickett threw a slant to a wide open DeVonta Smith across the middle of the field and Smith dropped the pass. This is very uncharacteristic of Smith and his reliability, a play Smith owned up to after the loss.

Smith's drop led to the Jake Elliott field goal that put the Eagles up 33-28 with 1:58 left, but gave the Commanders one final opportunity to steal the win. Jayden Daniels did just that, a chance he wouldn't have had if not for Smith's drop that likely would have sealed the win for the Eagles.

Play of the game

Jayden Daniels' touchdown pass to Jameson Crowder with six seconds left gave the Commanders the victory, a dart from the rookie quarterback past Eagles defenders Reed Blankenship, Tristin McCollum and Zack Baun for the score. Blankenship admitted they had a good play, but it was a really good ball.

Blankenship also took the blame for the coverage breakdown, saying he needed to get everybody lined up. Daniels threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, but that was the biggest throw of his career to date.

Up next

The Eagles (12-3) play host to the Cowboys next Sunday while the Commanders (10-5) play host to the Falcons on "Sunday Night Football."