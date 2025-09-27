The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will host the Washington Commanders (2-1) in an NFL Week 4 showdown on Sunday on Paramount+. Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons are eager to get back into the win column after being shut out by the division rival Carolina Panthers, 30-0, in Week 3. They will host a Commanders team that secured a 41-24 win against the Las Vegas Raiders their last time out.

Kickoff from Mercedez-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Atlanta is a 2-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Falcons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Falcons are -135 money line favorites (risk $135 to win $100), while the Commanders are +110 underdogs.

Where to bet on Commanders vs. Falcons

Where to watch Commanders vs. Falcons on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Falcons vs. Commanders betting preview

Odds: Falcons -2, over/under 43.5

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss Week 4 as he recovers from a knee injury, although Washington was in relatively good hands with Marcus Mariota under center against the Raiders. The backup only had one touchdown pass late in the game -- compared to the three touchdown passes Geno Smith threw -- but also ran in the first score of the game. Washington could face a bigger challenge in Atlanta on Sunday, depending on which version of the Falcons defense shows up.



Atlanta has been a case of extremes this season, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 22-6 but getting shut out by the Panthers. The defense leads the league with just 131.0 passing yards allowed per game while also allowing 96.3 yards per game on the ground. The offense is less consistent, however, and Penix has only thrown one touchdown pass in three games.

Model's Commanders vs. Falcons prediction, picks

The Under has hit in two games for Atlanta and all three games for Washington this season, and this Week 4 matchup promises to be a low-scoring one because of the quarterback matchup. The Falcons have the edge on defense, but the Commanders have more chemistry on offense even with Mariota under center. The SportsLine model projects Washington will cover the spread in 63% of simulations.

