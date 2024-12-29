The Week 17 Sunday Night Football matchup features the Washington Commanders (10-5) hosting the Atlanta Falcons (8-7). The Commanders have strung along a three-game win streak. Last week, Washington pulled off a thrilling 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, in Michael Penix Jr's first start, the Falcons defeated the New York Giants, 34-7, in Week 16. Both teams covered the spread last week.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Commanders vs. Falcons odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Commanders are -183 money-line favorites (risk $183 to win $100), while the Falcons are +152 underdogs (risk $100 to win $152). Before locking in any Commanders vs. Falcons picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on a 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Falcons vs. Commanders 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Falcons vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Falcons spread: Washington -3.5

Commanders vs. Falcons over/under: 46.5 points

Commanders vs. Falcons money line: Washington -183, Atlanta +152

ATL: Falcons are 6-8-1 against the spread this season

WAS: Commanders is 9-5-1 against the spread this season

Commanders vs. Falcons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Commanders vs. Falcons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Commanders can cover

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has strong field awareness and uses his feet to gain positive yards. In 15 games, Daniels has completed 69% of his passes for 3,303 yards and 22 passing touchdowns. He's also leading the team in rushing yards (737) and six rushing scores. In the win over the Eagles, Daniels threw for 258 passing yards and a career-high five passing scores.

Receiver Terry McLaurin is a secure-handed playmaker who can win over all three levels. The 29-year-old is 11th in the NFL in receiving yards (1,029) and second in receiving touchdowns (12). He's scored a touchdown in four straight games. In the win over the Eagles, McLaurin had five catches for 60 yards and one score. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Falcons can cover

Running back Bijan Robinson is an explosive playmaker due to his speed as a ball carrier and reliable hands as a pass-catcher. The Texas product is fifth in the league in rushing yards (1,196) and tied for 11th in rushing touchdowns (10). He's also notched 56 catches for 420 receiving yards. The 22-year-old has finished with 90-plus yards in five of his last six games. In the victory over the Giants, Robinson had 94 rushing yards and two scores.

Receiver Drake London is a productive playmaker in the aerial attack for the Falcons. The USC product is 11th in the league in receptions (83) and 13th in receiving yards (978) and receiving touchdowns (7). He has 12 games with 50-plus receiving yards this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Commanders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Falcons vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Commanders spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.