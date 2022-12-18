Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 7-5-1; Washington 7-5-1

What to Know

The New York Giants have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New York and the Washington Commanders will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field.

A victory for the Giants just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 48-22 punch to the gut against the Philadelphia Eagles. New York was down 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Daniel Jones, who passed for one TD and 169 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was LB Azeez Ojulari and his two sacks. Ojulari now has four sacks through 13 games.

These teams are looking forward to a result more decisive than two weeks ago's. Neither Washington nor New York could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 20-20 tie.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Giants and the Commanders now sit at an identical 7-5-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is fourth worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 149.7 on average. Washington's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at seven. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: NBC

Odds

The Commanders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 15 games against Washington.