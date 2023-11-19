The New York Giants look to sweep their division rival, the Washington Commanders, as they play for the second time in five weeks on Sunday afternoon. New York (2-8) was blown out in Dallas, 49-17 last Sunday, while Washington narrowly fell in Seattle, 29-26. The Giants won the teams' Week 7 matchup, 14-7. New York is 2-7-1 against the spread, while Washington is 5-4-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Md., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Washington is a 9-point favorite in the Commanders vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 38.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Giants:

Commanders vs. Giants spread: Commanders -9

Commanders vs. Giants over/under: 38.5 points

Commanders vs. Giants money line: Commanders -440, Giants +337

Why the Giants can cover

New York has been abysmal offensively, generating only 259.2 yards per game and ranking dead last in the NFL by a sizable margin. With quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season due to a knee injury and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, out with a serious injury to his ribs, undrafted rookie free agent Tommy DeVito is the Giants' starter for now. Last week against Dallas, he completed 14 of 27 passes for 86 yards, with two late touchdown passes and one interception.

If there is a bright spot for the Giants offense, it's running back Saquon Barkley, the team's most dynamic playmaker. Unfortunately without the threat of a reliable passing attack, teams are stacking the box to effectively shut down Barkley. In the Week 7 victory over Washington, he totaled 118 rushing/receiving yards and a touchdown. It's likely that New York's best chance to win on Sunday will be to keep the game low-scoring as they did last month.

Why the Commanders can cover

Though he's taken an astounding 47 sacks, Sam Howell has been a bright spot as Washington's quarterback this season. He's completing nearly two-thirds of his passes for 2,783 yards with 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Against Seattle in Week 10, Howell threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team back from a fourth quarter deficit only to lose on the game's final play.

Running backs Brian Robinson, Jr. and Antonio Gibson starred in the passing game last week against the Seahawks. Robinson caught six passes for 119 yards including a 51 yard touchdown, while Gibson had five catches for 42 yards and a score. With receiving weapons Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas, Howell has plenty of pass catchers at his disposal to shred the Giants defense.

