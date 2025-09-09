NFC playoff teams will meet on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 2 as the Washington Commanders visit the Green Bay Packers. Both teams had resounding Week 1 wins over divisional opponents, with Washington defeating the Giants, 21-6, while Green Bay knocked off the Lions, 27-13. The Commanders went 12-5 last season and advanced to the NFC Championship Game, while the Packers went 11-6 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Stadium in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers lead the all-time series 22-17-1, but the Commanders won the last matchup in 2023. Green Bay is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 48. Before making any Packers vs. Commanders picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Washington vs. Green Bay. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Packers spread Green Bay -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Commanders vs. Packers over/under 48 points Commanders vs. Packers money line Green Bay -187, Washington +156 Commanders vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. Packers streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Commanders can cover

Only one team has more against-the-spread (ATS) victories than Washington since last year, over the regular plus postseason, as the Commanders are 13-7-1 ATS. However, the team takes a backseat to no one when venturing outside the division as Washington's 9-3-1 ATS record in non-divisional games since 2024 is the best in football. Washington covered in Week 1 with dominant performances on both sides of the ball as the Commanders outgained the Giants by over 200 yards despite having less time of possession than their opponent.

The team showed why it felt comfortable in trading away Brian Robinson Jr. as Washington rushed for 220 yards, which was more than all but one game last year. New addition, Deebo Samuel, made an immediate impact with 77 receiving yards, 19 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Jayden Daniels followed up his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with 233 yards and one touchdown through the air and another 68 yards rushing. On defense, the team held Russell Wilson to just a 45.9 completion percentage, which is the sixth-lowest of his 200 career starts. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay displayed great balance last season with high rankings across the most important statistical leaderboards. The Packers had the third-best turnover differential, the sixth-best scoring defense and the eighth-best scoring offense. While Washington has a potent run game, few teams dominate the trenches quite like the Packers. They ranked fifth in rushing offense and seventh in rushing defense in 2024.

The 2025 version of the Packers then had a seismic acquisition in trading for Micah Parsons, who notched a sack in Week 1 despite playing in the fewest snaps in a game (30) in his NFL career. Also in that game, Green Bay held Detroit -- which led the NFL in scoring last season -- to just 13 points as the Lions averaged only 2.1 yards per carry. Additionally, the home-field advantage that Lambeau provides can't be discounted as the Packers have won their last four home games started and finished by Jordan Love, with all four coming by double digits. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Commanders vs. Packers picks

For the NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Football game of Packers vs. Commanders, the model is leaning over the total, and also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Commanders vs. Packers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Commanders spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 33-17 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.