You wake up on Thursday morning, walk to the front door, open it and a beautiful package from is waiting on your doorstep. You open it up and out pops... Jayden Daniels and Jordan Love. What a glorious Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime to kick off Week 2 (call your parents and remind them where to find it, because they'll call you if you don't).

Click here to bet on Commanders vs. Packers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets:

Thursday football always makes for a short turnaround, but it's the new norm for the NFL ever since they realized how much money could be made by expanding the season, and it's not going away. So let's embrace standalone football, especially when 1) it features two of the top four current MVP candidates and 2) we can gamble (responsibly) on the game!

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway. Also make sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Commanders-Packers game.

Top straight bet (spread, money line or total)

Commanders +3.5

Washington made the list in my "bet it now" six pack from earlier this week, and I'll stick by it. My hunch is this number closes at a flat 3 because of interest in taking Jayden Daniels getting the points on prime time, but it's possible the Packers' impressive performance last week against the Lions keeps the number north of a field goal. My thing is this: Daniels has the highest primetime completion percentage (74%) since 1970, and he just shows up in big spots. Washington looks like a team prepared to make another playoff run behind the talent of its young franchise quarterback, and the addition of Deebo Samuel paid immediate dividends in Week 1.

The Packers and their nasty defense are a different beast than the Giants, for sure. Micah Parsons probably sees more than 45% of the snaps this week, and he's a game wrecker on every play. But the Giants aren't bad on defense! Washington should be able to hold serve on offense and limit the Green Bay attack enough to keep this within a field goal. I wouldn't rule out them winning, either, honestly.

Commanders vs. Packers player props

Matthew Golden Under 2.5 receptions +128

This is a really scary number considering the inherent talent involved with the Packers rookie, and it's a little disconcerting the number has come down a full reception over the last day or so. However, he only saw two receptions last week, and although the game script wasn't ideal for the Packers to be throwing a bunch (Jordan Love attempted just 22 passes in the win), it may have been more a product of Golden getting banged up than anything else. He's listed as questionable this week with an ankle injury, and given his skillset and importance over the course of the season for Green Bay, I don't expect him to see a massive amount of snaps if it's bothering him. The Packers are deep enough at receiver to work him in only part-time, and we're getting plus money here. You can also lay a big number on Under 3.5 (-170) at Fanatics Sportsbook still.

Josh Jacobs Under 18.5 rush attempts (-139)

Getting in the way of Jacobs and running the football is highly dangerous. He's +275 to score two touchdowns in this game, which is a ridiculous number. He finds the end zone almost every week, almost literally -- the last time Jacobs didn't find paydirt was early November in Week 9 of 2024. I think he'll probably score, and I think he'll have decent success running the ball. But the Packers have shown a real propensity to keep his carries capped for the most part. There's clearly something analytics-wise at play here, and they mix in enough rushes with their wideouts that I think we stay Under this number. If it's a super close game and he's popping for five per rush, maybe this number is out the window, but there's also a universe where the Commanders get a lead and the run is abandoned to a degree.

Deebo Samuel Over 63.5 rushing + receiving yards (-114)

After getting him worked in for the first week and generating positive results, I think there's a very real chance the Commanders expand Samuel's role in what they have to perceive as a massive conference game in prime time. That could include some rushing, and this is a pretty submerged combo total in a game where a couple carries could generate 20-some yards for Samuel, setting him up to cover this number easily with a pair of decent receptions. His big-play ability is well documented -- he could get there without the usage.

TNF anytime touchdown props

Ekeler got all the passing work last week, and his reception props are probably a decent look as well. I like him as a strong option to score, especially if the Commanders get into third down around the goal line and are forced to bring in some more diverse packages. Ekeler won't draw as much attention, but he's lethal in the passing game and can certainly house a screen. This is a much better price than other places.

Reed's a gadget guy, but he's an explosive gadget guy. And with Golden injured and the Packers in prime time, I'd expect Reed to see looks early in the game to try and get the Packers a lead. He's capable of scoring at any time, anywhere on the field, and don't sleep on jet sweep looks near the red zone as well.