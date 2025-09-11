The NFL Week 2 schedule gets underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between NFC playoff teams from a year ago. The Washington Commanders battle the Green Bay Packers beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a 21-6 opening-day win over the New York Giants, completing 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Love, meanwhile, helped propel the Packers to a dominating 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL prop bettors will likely target the two young quarterbacks with NFL prop picks, in addition to proven playmakers like Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Josh Jacobs. Green Bay's Jayden Reed has been dealing with a foot injury, but still managed to haul in a touchdown pass in the opener. The Packers enter as a 3.5-point favorite with Green Bay at -187 on the money line. The over/under is 48.5 points. Before betting any Commanders vs. Packers props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Commanders vs. Packers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Top NFL player prop bets for Commanders vs. Packers

After analyzing the Commanders vs. Packers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Packers quarterback Love goes Over 223.5 passing yards (-112 at FanDuel). Love passed for 224 or more yards in eight games a year ago, despite an injury-filled season. In 15 regular-season games in 2024, he completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

In a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15, he completed 20 of 27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Love completed 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards and two scores in a 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 28. The model projects Love to pass for 259.5 yards, giving this prop bet a 4.5 rating out of 5.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Washington vs. Green Bay

