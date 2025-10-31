The Seahawks hope their momentum carries over both through their bye week and across the country when they visit the Commanders for a Week 9 "Sunday Night Football" showdown.

Seattle (5-2) has won five of its last six and has won different games in different ways, relying on both an explosive offense and a shutdown defense. The Seahawks are allowing the lowest yards per carry (3.3) and rushing yards per game (75.7) in the NFL, and they also rank in the top five in red zone and goal-to-go defense. Offensively, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has blossomed into one of the game's best wide receivers, and Sam Darnold has largely been very solid in his first year with the team.

Washington (3-5) is headed in the opposite direction, having lost three straight, but they will get Jayden Daniels back after the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year missed Week 8 with a hamstring injury. The defense has been an even bigger concern, though, and one year after breaking through to the NFC Championship Game, Washington is simply trying to stay afloat.

Here's how to watch this prime-time contest as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Seahawks live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)

Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -3; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)

Bet Commanders vs. Seahawks and other NFL Week 9 games at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Commanders vs. Seahawks: Need to know

Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces poor Commanders' secondary. If you thought last year was Smith-Njigba's breakout, this year is making that look like just a stepping stone on the way to stardom. Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards, and his 16.4 yards per reception is the second-highest average among players with at least 30 catches, only behind Emeka Egbuka. Smith-Njigba now faces a Commanders defense that has surrendered 18 completions of 25 or more yards, second-most in the NFL only "behind" the Cowboys.

If you thought last year was Smith-Njigba's breakout, this year is making that look like just a stepping stone on the way to stardom. Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards, and his 16.4 yards per reception is the second-highest average among players with at least 30 catches, only behind Emeka Egbuka. Smith-Njigba now faces a Commanders defense that has surrendered 18 completions of 25 or more yards, second-most in the NFL only "behind" the Cowboys. Can Jayden Daniels lift Washington? The Commanders have been hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball, and that includes at quarterback, where Daniels has missed three games. He will once again be without top wideout Terry McLaurin, who re-injured his quad in Week 8, but he will have Deebo Samuel. The two showed good chemistry earlier in the year. Daniels' presence might also help a rushing attack that has fallen off in recent weeks and managed just 60 yards last week.

The Commanders have been hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball, and that includes at quarterback, where Daniels has missed three games. He will once again be without top wideout Terry McLaurin, who re-injured his quad in Week 8, but he will have Deebo Samuel. The two showed good chemistry earlier in the year. Daniels' presence might also help a rushing attack that has fallen off in recent weeks and managed just 60 yards last week. Can the Seahawks' running game get on track? The Seahawks are third in the NFL in yards per play despite being 31st in yards per carry (3.7). Darnold's league-best 9.1 yards per attempt certainly helps, but Seattle would love to get Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet going on the ground. Perhaps this is the week it happens. Washington is allowing is allowing the sixth-most yards per carry (5.1) in the NFL over the past three weeks.

Commanders vs. Seahawks prediction, pick

Getting Daniels back is a big deal for Washington, but the defense is simply too leaky to get the Commanders back in the win column. Expect a big game from Smith-Njigba and the Seattle running game to find some lanes. Pick: Seahawks, Under