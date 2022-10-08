Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Washington

Current Records: Tennessee 2-2; Washington 1-3

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at FedEx Field. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 this past Sunday. The Tennessee offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Henry has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Washington lost to the Dallas Cowboys on the road by a decisive 25-10 margin. QB Carson Wentz had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 170 yards passing.

This next game is expected to be close, with Tennessee going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Titans are now 2-2 while the Commanders sit at 1-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee comes into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one. Washington is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with one rushing touchdown allowed. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS. Streaming: Paramount+

CBS. Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.