Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Washington

Current Records: Minnesota 6-1; Washington 4-4

What to Know

The Washington Commanders may be playing at home on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will square off against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The Commanders aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Washington made off with a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Washington QB Taylor Heinicke was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 279 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Washington's win came on a one-yard rush from Heinicke with only 0:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Minnesota beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 this past Sunday. RB Dalvin Cook was the offensive standout of the game for Minnesota, rushing for one TD and 111 yards on 20 carries. This was the first time Cook has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Minnesota's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Arizona's offensive line to sack QB Kyler Murray four times for a total loss of 29 yards. Leading the way was OLB Za'Darius Smith and his three sacks. Smith now has 7.5 sacks through seven games.

The wins brought the Commanders up to 4-4 and the Vikings to 6-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington ranks third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. But Minnesota enters the contest with ten rushing touchdowns, good for third best in the NFL. We'll see if Washington's defense can keep Minnesota's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won two out of their last three games against Washington.