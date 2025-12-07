The quarterbacks should be the key Sunday in NFL Week 14 when the struggling Minnesota Vikings host the Washington Commanders. Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy is returning from a concussion, while Commanders star Jayden Daniels is returning from a dislocated elbow. Both teams have been floundering largely because of the quarterback situations, with the Commanders (3-9) coming in on a seven-game losing skid and and Vikings (4-8) having lost six of their past seven.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Commanders are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Vikings odds, and the total is 43.5 points. Check out the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, before placing any NFL bets of your own.

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Commanders -1.5, over/under 43.5

This could be a tough game for everyone, including bettors. Both teams are 4-8 against the spread, and Washington is 1-5 ATS on the road while Minnesota is 1-4 ATS at home. The quarterback situations have made this difficult to handicap, but Daniels and McCarthy are both 2-4 straight-up in their starts this season.

Model's Commanders vs. Vikings score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Commanders covering the 1.5-point spread in 62% of simulations and winning outright 59% of the time, bringing value on the money line. The offensive troubles have made the total a hit-or-miss proposition, with Washington 6-6 to the Over and the Vikings 5-7. The model sees only slight value on the Over, with it hitting at 49%, a little better than the implied odds.

Commanders vs. Vikings score prediction: Commanders 23, Vikings 20

