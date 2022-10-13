Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a new team and is looking for a team that he thinks will fit him better, per NFL.com. The Commanders have heard the request and have "engaged in active trade talks," looking to find him a team.

The trade deadline is on Nov. 1, and it is looking like a trade will take place before then. Many teams have been interested in the cornerback, according to sources.

The Commanders are in Chicago to face the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but Jackson did not fly with the team.

Interest in being traded comes after Jackson was taken out of the game early in Washington's game against the Tennessee Titans. Following the game, head coach Ron Rivera did not give much insight on why Jackson was removed from play.

"We just decided to make a change ... We make decisions based on the flow of the game," Rivera said, following the 21-17 loss.

When Jackson spoke to the media, he noted that he was dealing with a back injury.

Commenting on why he did not remain in the game, Jackson said, "I fight through it for my teammates, but you know, things happen. Just seemed better to let somebody else go in."

The 29-year-old was listed with a back injury on this week's practice report.

In 2021, Jackson signed a three-year $42 million contract with Washington and started as a key member of the defense and with hopes of being a top corner, with matchups against the best receivers.

Things are clearly not where Jackson wants them to be in Washington and he is hoping another team can give him better opportunities.

Jackson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 with the No. 24 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He stayed in Cincinnati until he signed with the Commanders.