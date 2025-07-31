Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been seeking a new contract this offseason, and did not initially report to training camp before eventually joining his teammates as a "hold in." Now, he's upping the ante.

McLaurin has requested a trade from Washington, per ESPN and other reports. There are teams that have reportedly considered making such a move, but the Commanders have shown no interest in moving him.

Shortly before training camp, McLaurin voiced his frustration over contract talks to reporters, saying he planned on continuing his career as a Commander, but wants to play for a franchise that recognizes his value.

"I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie," McLaurin said. "Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here. So this has been somewhere where I've always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing. Obviously I understand everything is a business, but at the same time I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately that hasn't transpired the way I want it to, so I'm just trying to take things day by day."

McLaurin is set to enter the final year of a three-year contract he signed back in 2022 that was worth up to $71 million in new money. After putting pen to paper on his first big deal, the former third-round pick out of Ohio State said, "There is no place I'd rather be or fan base I would want to represent."

At the time, that contract placed McLaurin in the top five of highest-paid wide receivers. He could be looking for another deal that does the same thing.

The problem is the price tag of joining this illustrious "top five" continues to go up. DK Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks, then the New York Jets and Garrett Wilson agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension. There are now nine wide receivers that make $30 million per season, so what would a new McLaurin contract look like? And what's the number he is after?

Commanders general manager Adam Peters said just two weeks ago that the front office will do "everything we can" to get McLaurin a new contract. With just over a month before the season opener against the New York Giants, the clock is ticking.

"Yeah, I mean, first, I think without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much," Peters said. "And we knew that coming in and we knew that even more after spending a year with him. In terms of where we're at, we've had conversations recently and we'll look to have more conversations.

"We're going to do everything we can in order to get a deal done."

Last season, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns as Washington made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. It was a magical campaign that saw Washington go from 4-13 to 12-5, and while Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels was the focal point of the quick turnaround, he could not have had such a historic campaign without McLaurin, his No. 1 wideout.