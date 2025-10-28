Fittingly, Zach Ertz made NFL history a day after "National Tight Ends Day" was celebrated throughout the league.

During the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Commanders' veteran became only the sixth tight end in NFL history with at least 800 career receptions. Ertz has joined pretty elite company that includes Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe, former Cowboys legend Jason Witten (who is eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame for the first time this year) and current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Most career receptions for a tight end

Player Catches Games played 1. Tony Gonzalez** 1,325 270 2. Jason Witten** 1,228 271 3. Travis Kelce 1,035 182 4. Antonio Gates** 955 236 5. Shannon Sharpe** 808 188 6. Zach Ertz 800 176 7. Greg Olsen 742 199 8. Jimmy Graham 719 197 9. Ozzie Newsome** 662 198 10. Rob Gronkowski 621 143

** -- Pro Football Hall of Fame member

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ertz will undoubtedly be considered for Hall of Fame enshrinement whenever he is eligible for induction. In addition to reaching 800 career receptions, the 34-year-old Ertz is also ninth in NFL history among tight ends with over 8,300 receiving yards. He is three touchdowns away from becoming only the ninth tight end in history with 60 career touchdown catches.

Zach Ertz WAS • TE • #86 TAR 34 REC 23 REC YDs 229 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

A major contributor on the Eagles' first Super Bowl-winning team back in 2017, Ertz has found the fountain of youth in Washington. Last year, his first with the Commanders, Ertz caught seven passes (his highest single-season total since 2019) while helping Washington reach its first NFC title game since 1991. He already has a team high four touchdown receptions this year and is second to only Deebo Samuel for the team lead in receptions and receiving yards.