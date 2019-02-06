Comparing the NFL coaching trees of Patriots' Bill Belichick and Rams' Sean McVay
Danny Kanell and Tommy Tran suggest Belichick's assistants should actually get even more looks
The Bill Belichick coaching tree added another branch following the New England Patriots' sixth Super Bowl win, with defensive play-caller Brian Flores joining the Miami Dolphins for his first head coaching gig.
Just because Belichick has established himself as one of the NFL's all-time top head coaches, however, doesn't mean his assistants have always gone on to similar success, let alone anything close to it.
Bill O'Brien has guided the Houston Texans to the playoffs, but otherwise, here's a look at other names to come from under Belichick and into head coaching roles -- several of which weren't long for their respective jobs:
- Romeo Crennel (Browns, Chiefs)
- Josh McDaniels (Broncos)
- Eric Mangini (Jets, Browns)
- Nick Saban (Dolphins)
- Jim Schwartz (Lions)
- Matt Patricia (Lions)
On Wednesday's edition of "Off The Bench," Danny Kanell and guest host Tommy Tran took a deeper look at the coaching tree and explained why, despite mixed results in the past, Belichick's assistants should actually get more looks. They also compared Belichick's tree to that of Los Angeles Rams hotshot Sean McVay, and discussed why some teams get lazy in their coaching searches.
