1. Contract alert: Chiefs and Jets hand out record deals

Cash is flowing in the NFL this week, with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets both issuing record contracts to cornerstone players: First up, the reigning AFC champions secured offensive guard Trey Smith, this offseason's lone franchise tag recipient, on a four-year, $94 million deal that makes the two-time Super Bowl champion the highest-paid interior lineman in league history. Then the Jets followed suit, inking cornerback Sauce Gardner to a $120 million deal that makes him the highest-paid cover man.

2. Highest-paid players at every NFL position

With Sauce Gardner and Trey Smith resetting the market at their respective positions, we decided to take stock of the top deals at literally every position. Who are the biggest earners going into 2025, from quarterback to punter? Here are a few of the current leaders according to the average annual value of new-money contracts and extensions:

3. Terry McLaurin upset: What's next? Potential landing spots

The Washington Commanders have an unhappy soldier on their hands in Terry McLaurin, who emphasized his frustration and disappointment with team brass while speaking with reporters Tuesday. The star wide receiver hasn't had meaningful dialogue regarding a new contract with the Commanders in more than a month, he said, adding that he doesn't expect to take the field in 2025 without an agreement. Which teams might come calling Washington about a potential trade, even if McLaurin has also emphasized his desire to stay put? We identified some of the most logical suitors:

Chargers: Jim Harbaugh has prioritized old-school toughness in building the Bolts, adding not one but two bruising running backs in Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton this offseason. What better way to finish constructing a firm infrastructure for Justin Herbert than by reeling in a legitimate field-stretcher to pair with route-running extraordinaire Ladd McConkey, especially with Mike Williams nursing an injury? The Chargers still have $27 million in remaining cap space going into 2025.

4. Predicting current jersey numbers that will be retired

Washington drew widespread support this week for announcing plans to officially retire Art Monk's No. 81 jersey, decades after the star wide receiver helped drive the franchise's Super Bowl era. So it got us thinking: Which current players are on track to have their jerseys retired down the road? Here are a couple of the biggest names on our radar:

Patrick Mahomes (No. 15): Mahomes is entering his eighth season as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2025, but he's accomplished more in seven years than most signal-callers dream of achieving. A three-time Super Bowl champion and the face of an ongoing dynasty, his only issue is that the Chiefs have already retired 10 numbers, prompting owner Clark Hunt to forecast an even stricter policy for the practice. But let's not kid ourselves: K.C. isn't going to let anyone else rock No. 15 after Mahomes is done with it. The man could retire tomorrow and go down in the same conversation as legends like Tom Brady thanks to his clutch reliability.

5. All-Quarter Century Team: Tom Brady leads the way

Not long ago, we highlighted the top 25 NFL moments of the first 25 years of the 2000s. Now, resident historian Bryan DeArdo is offering a different dive into recent NFL history: identifying the best talent of the last 25 years with an All-Quarter Century lineup. It should come as no surprise that one quarterback in particular headlined the honorary offense:

Tom Brady, the 199th overall pick in the first draft conducted in the 21st century, enjoyed an unparalleled career that included seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVPs. Brady is also first all-time in career passing yards and touchdown passes. Part of his legend is his longevity; he won three Super Bowls in his twenties, two in his thirties and his final two after turning 40.

6. Bengals buzz: Ja'Marr Chase predicts 2,000-yard season

There's rarely a dull moment in Cincinnati, where disgruntled pass rusher Trey Hendrickson recently shared a highlight video of his 2024 season, along with a potential reaffirmation of his contract dispute with the Bengals front office. On a lighter note, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who had his own contract issues resolved earlier this offseason, told CBS Sports he expects he or fellow LSU product Justin Jefferson to become the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver within the next three years.